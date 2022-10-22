...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Shown are some of the October floral and plant items for sale at The Happy Daisy Garden Center at the Kenyon Bailey shopping center in Elizabeth City.
Autumn delights are flourishing at Katie Klages’ The Happy Daisy Garden Center.
Located at 407 McArthur Drive in Elizabeth City, The Happy Daisy Garden Center offers a variety of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs that will thrive in local climates.
Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Klages studied greenhouse management at Tidewater Community College and had experience managing a garden center for more than 13 years before starting her business on Weeksville Road in September 2021.
Klages moved the The Happy Daisy Garden Center to the Kenyon Bailey shopping center last November.
“It is a fun whimsical name,” Klages said of her business’s name. She said The Happy Daisy Garden Center is a “happy place” and that the daises it sells are “cheerful flowers.”
Klages said she enjoys talking with her customers and helping them find what they need for their garden and yard. She said people often will show her photos of their yard so she can best advise what they should purchase for their particular landscape design.
“Fall is the optimal planting time for trees and shrubs,” said Klages. “There are so many different options available.”
With such an assortment of plants, trees and shrubs, she says it’s difficult for her to choose a favorite.
“I like one of everything,” she said.
Klages said The Happy Daisy Garden Center doesn’t grow its own plants, getting its inventory from local growers instead.
Klages said she is expanding her offerings to include accessory items like bird baths and outdoor wall decor.
Klages said she and her husband, Randy Saunders, own and operate the business which is currently open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business is closed on Sundays.
Klages enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter and cats. In her spare time, she — you guessed it, — loves to garden.
“The Garden Center has become my garden,” said Klages.
For more information, visit The Happy Daisy Garden Center Facebook page.