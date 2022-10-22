Neighbor 2

Shown are some of the October floral and plant items for sale at The Happy Daisy Garden Center at the Kenyon Bailey shopping center in Elizabeth City.

 Photo courtesy Katie Klages

Autumn delights are flourishing at Katie Klages’ The Happy Daisy Garden Center.

Located at 407 McArthur Drive in Elizabeth City, The Happy Daisy Garden Center offers a variety of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs that will thrive in local climates.