...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“It’s like someone had spilled glitter in the sky.”
That’s how Todd Krueger describes observing stars in a dark night sky.
Krueger, chair of the Department of Natural Sciences and assistant professor of physics and astronomy at College of The Albemarle, has been a stargazer since he was young.
A native of Spokane, Washington, Krueger learned that the best place to set up a telescope to observe the night sky is in a place devoid of city lights. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Whitworth University in Spokane and a master’s degree in physics from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Krueger has been a science teacher for more than 15 years, the last eight at COA.
“I have the best job,” he said. “Analyzing why things happen, and seeing the lightbulbs go off in students’ eyes — that is the best part” of the job.
Krueger is sharing his passion for astronomy with others through COA’s Star Nights program. Held quarterly throughout the year, Star Nights is part of the community college’s ongoing efforts to “bring science to the public,” Krueger said.
Held on COA’s campuses across the area, the two-hour programs also “give the public a way to experience astronomy,” Krueger said.
COA sets up telescopes on the campus lawn for public use during Star Nights. Krueger and other staff provide “tours” of the constellations to attendees. The events also include astronomy exhibits and activities for kids.
Krueger said it’s very rewarding to watch as people using a telescope view craters on the moon for the first time.
Krueger said people interested in pursuing astronomy as a hobby can get valuable tips from others who are astronomy enthusiasts. He notes that while purchasing a telescope can be expensive, the largest telescope you can afford will provide the best results.
And just like he learned growing up in Spokane, he says the best conditions for watching the stars are “cool, clear nights away from city lights.”
The next COA Star Nights event is planned for Friday, April 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at COA-Elizabeth City. Weather may affect the date, so Star Night-goers are encouraged to check COA’s Facebook page for updates.