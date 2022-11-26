...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
An essential key to preparing any meal is mise en place, a French culinary term which means “putting in place” and refers to having everything ready, including equipment and ingredients, before you begin cooking.
Area residents who enroll in Leslie Lippincott’s Cooking Confidential continuing education course at College of The Albemarle learn all about mise en place, as well as other useful cooking tips.
Lippincott is an associate professor and program coordinator of the Culinary Arts Department at COA’s Edenton-Chowan campus in Edenton.
Lippincott said her Cooking Confidential course teaches students a variety of culinary techniques and cooking methods as well as appropriate use of equipment and tools.
“How to use a knife safely and properly,” for example, is a skill students learn, she said.
But besides learning the techniques that will help them to become more proficient in the kitchen, students also learn the reasoning behind certain culinary processes, Lippincott said.
The Cooking Confidential I continuing education class will be offered on Fridays for five successive weeks from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Cooking Confidential II continuing education class will be offered, also on Fridays, for six weeks from Feb. 24 to Mar. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second course will introduce students to methods of boiling and steaming, braising, stewing and making stocks, broths and court bouillon.
Originally from Washington D.C., Lippincott fondly recalls visiting her great-aunt in Michigan as a young girl and seeing all of her baked goods and preserves which she said were like opening a jar of sunshine in the winter.
A resident of Edenton since 1998, Lippincott now passes along her love of the culinary arts to her students at COA.
“I love to see the team building and communication with each other,” she said. “I love to see the transformation of their palate.”
Students enrolled in COA’s Culinary Arts program can pursue a Culinary Arts diploma, a Culinary Arts Certificate I or a Culinary Arts Certificate II. Graduates will be able to pursue a career in the growing food industry, Lippincott said.
Her own experience in the food industry includes co-owning a restaurant in Rhode Island and working as a caterer.
“I like to make people happy through food,” said Lippincott.
For more information about College of The Albemarle’s Culinary Department diploma or certificate options, visit www.albemarle.edu.