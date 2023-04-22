“It empowered me to be the person I am.”
That’s how Lauren Luther, interim executive director of the Arts of the Albemarle since last August, describes how the arts have affected her own life.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 8:45 am
By the age of 11, Luther was performing in local theater productions in Elizabeth City and was a member of the first class of The Center Players, Arts of the Albemarle’s performing arts program for children.
By her senior year in high school, she was taking a leadership role as director of a production with the group.
“We were taught to be fearless,” said Luther. “It was a means of expression.”
After graduating from Northeastern High School in 2016, Luther attended Elon University and in 2020 earned a bachelor’s degree in arts administration with a concentration in theatre.
Luther became a member of the Arts of the Albemarle Board of Directors the year before accepting a position as interim executive director.
Given her passion for the arts and her prior experience with The Center Players, Luther said she “knew I could put my heart into this role” as executive director.
Luther is looking forward to upcoming events at the AoA. Fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz will perform today at 7 p.m. All About Improv’s Children’s Theater will perform two plays in one show, “Sherlock Holmes: Hound of the Baskervilles” and “Treasure Island” on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Encore Theatre Company will present Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays With Morrie” Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 and 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly and on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
Delta Rae’s Liz Hopkins will perform in concert with Azul Zapata in a performance titled “Liz and Azul Live” on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.
“We are trying new things to see what people respond to,” said Luther.
AoA is currently collaborating with local schools and colleges to offer a place for students to showcase their visual and performance arts.
Luther said that in the fall AoA also plans to offer new programming and opportunities for both children and adults.
She said one of her goals at AoA is “to create sustainable programs.”
For more information about Arts of the Albemarle, visit the organization’s Facebook page or website at https://www.artsaoa.org or call (252)777-2787. An AoA newsletter with information about all of the AoA’s events is available by email. Subscribe to the monthly newsletter on the AoA’s website at https://www.artsaoa.org.
