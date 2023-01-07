Olivia Markham is a wife, mother and certified group exercise and personal trainer at No Limit Fitness Sports Performance and Training Center in downtown Elizabeth City.
Markham coordinates a fitness program at No Limit called “Tough As a Mother” and says it’s for people at all ranges of fitness who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“A lot of women don’t know how strong they are,” said Markham. “My goal is to share my knowledge.”
Originally from Michigan, Markham moved to Elizabeth City in 2017. After she started working out 12 years ago, her children often would join her at the gym.
Markham said the interactions and positive experiences she had with her children while exercising helped her create the “Strong As a Mother” program a few months ago.
Class participants are encouraged to bring their children to the classes and kids are welcome to also participate.
Markham said the classes focus on both strength training and high intensity interval training. Classes meet three mornings a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) at 9 a.m. from 45 minutes to an hour. The exercises vary each week and include pushups, burpees, bench press, barbell squats and deadlifts.
The program “offers a variety of exercises for every part of the body,” said Markham.
“Strong As a Mother” also teaches participants how to use exercise equipment properly.
Since starting the program, Markham said she’s witnessed its positive impact, particularly because it’s a group fitness program. She said group fitness by like-minded individuals can be motivating and lead to greater success when trying to achieve a healthy lifestyle.
“I love group fitness,” said Markham. “It provides accountability.”
But it’s also like any other exercise routine.
“With any exercise you have to commit,” she said.
Markham said her own favorite exercises include lifting weights, which in turn led her to also become a runner.
“I run 5Ks twice a week,” said Markham. “It all ties together.”
When she’s not working out or helping others learn to work out, Markham enjoys spending time with her husband, Donnie, her children and cats.
For more information about the “Tough As a Mother” program and other fitness opportunities, visit the No Limit Fitness Sports Performance and Training Center Facebook page or contact Markham at (252)312-1789.