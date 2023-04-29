At Paradiso Roma, Andrew LeClair is combining his love of good food with his other love: classic literature.
The English teacher and restaurant owner decided during National Poetry Month last April to start incorporating literature in the menu at Paradiso Roma, his Italian restaurant on the Camden Causeway. LeClair said he developed a few dishes that he gave poetry references.
This April, LeClair was teaching “Alice in Wonderland” to his students at Hickory High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, when he decided to create a menu that incorporates Lewis Carroll’s classic tale.
Paradiso’s menu is now organized into chapters and features Wonderland-inspired items like the Queen of Hearts pizza, Cheshire calamarata and a “We’re All Mad Here” 12-ounce ribeye.
One of the most popular items is the “Eat Me” Jalapeño Popper Burger whose ingredients, as described in the menu, include a “homemade yeast roll, Lane Angus Beef stuffed with jalapeño, pepper jack, cream cheese and topped with tobacco onions served with Ranch and hand cut fries.”
LeClair has also designed themed libations to accompany the dishes, including “Drink Me” Limoncello with a butterfly pea flower tea vial and Prosecco.
LeClair said there are many food references in Carroll’s novel.
“It took a lot of time to put together,” he said. “It came together pretty well.”
If you didn’t get to Roma’s during National Poetry Month for the “Wonderland” dishes, don’t fret. LeClair expects to keep the menu items for “another several months.” He also plans to continue blending classic literary themes with his food.
LeClair opened Paradiso Roma at 35 Camden Causeway, by the picturesque Pasquotank River, in August 2017.
Originally from Virginia Beach, LeClair grew up working in his mother’s restaurant. He fondly recalls his first dish, crepes that he made for his family at age 8.
LeClair continued to work in the restaurant industry while attending college. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Florida Atlantic University and his graduate certificate in school administration and supervision from Johns Hopkins University. He is currently working toward his Ph.D.
LeClair has been an educator for 12 years and currently commutes from his home in Elizabeth City to Hickory High School in Chesapeake.
When he’s not teaching, LeClair works in the restaurant on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. He said he has an incredible team of employees to keep things running smoothly when he’s not there.
One of his favorite things to do at the restaurant is prepare Paradiso’s scrumptious pizzas. He said his talented team of culinary professionals is responsible for the restaurant’s homemade pasta and desserts like scratch tiramisu and cannolis.
Paradiso Roma is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. For more information visit the Paradiso Facebook page, Instagram or website at paradisoroma.com.