Whether it’s during a “Mommy and Me” session for Mother’s Day or a photograph of a treasured pet, Mandy Pierce enjoys being able to capture images with her camera that will tug at your heartstrings.
Although she has been taking photographs most of her life, Pierce didn’t officially start her business, Mandy Pierce Photography, until last December.
Growing up in Elizabeth City, Pierce developed a love for animals on her parents’ farm. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industry animal science from N.C. State University and works in sales at Parkway AG Supply in Hertford.
With her photography business, Pierce has combined her love of animals and passion for capturing lasting moments with a camera lens.
Pierce said she was moved to start taking photographs of pets that have been diagnosed with a terminal illness after viewing “The Tilly Project: End of Life Pet Photography” on TikTok. The project lists a network of photographers worldwide who will take photos of terminally ill pets so that owners have a lasting visual memory of their loved animal..
“Our pets are not here near long enough. We are their whole world,” said Pierce. “It’s nice to have something to remember them by.”
Pierce is now listed in The Tilly Project’s network of photographers who offer pet end-of-life sessions. She offers discounted rates to people who might have trouble affording a session for their pet.
Pierce also offers regular pet sessions. She said she takes photographs at locations where pets feel their most comfortable.
“I like to interact with the animals,” she said.
Pierce said working with children and animals, the best photographs are often those capturing candid moments that are not posed. With a squeaky toy in her hand, she is able to get a dog to look in her direction.
Pierce said she will take photographs of any pet from lizards to donkeys.
“I love seeing people loving their animals as much as I love mine,” she said.
Pierce said her Australian cattle dog, Bella, has been the subject of many of her photos.
Pierce said she also plans to offer photography sessions with seasonal or holiday themes. Upcoming themed sessions include “Daddy and Me” photos for Father’s Day.
Pierce, who lives in Elizabeth City, enjoys spending time with her husband and their pets.
For more information, view the Mandy Pierce Photography Facebook page, Instagram or email her at mandyraepierce@gmail.com.