...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt this morning, becoming
north late morning and rough waters. Winds becoming north 15
to 25 kt tonight.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
As both the band director at Elizabeth City Middle School and the music director at Riverside United Methodist Church, Dan Simmons obviously has a passion for music.
He can play most any instrument but notes his virtuosity came only after hours of practice.
“People assume it came easy,” said Simmons. “I had to really work.”
Simmons said he used the knowledge he gained from playing one instrument to learn how to play others.
“I can (now) grab most any instrument and play it,” he said.
Born the son of a minister in New Jersey, Simmons moved around a lot when he was growing up, living in New York, Canada and Pennsylvania.
He started playing music at a young age.
“My parents always had instruments available,” Simmons recalls.
When he joined the fourth-grade “beginner band” in elementary school, Simmons said he knew that music would be a part of his life forever. He would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education from Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, New York.
During the 23 years he’s served as band director at ECMS, Simmons estimates he’s taught more than 1,500 students. He says he gets a lot of reward from sharing what he knows. And he counts seeing the joy on a student’s face after they’ve learned to perform a piece of music as one of the best parts of his job.
Simmons also is the point of contact for the Elizabeth City Ukulele Group. The group began with three musicians who would get together for “strum and hum” sessions. It now has 20 members ranging in age from elementary school to adults in their 70s.
“We have beginners and people that are quite accomplished,” said Simmons.
Simmons describes the ukulele as both accessible and affordable. It is smaller than a guitar and the nylon strings make it easier on your fingers.
The pandemic hit just as the group was starting to grow. Simmons is hoping more people will join now that the group is performing again.
“We want to give people the chance to play and sing with us,” he said.
Simmons said the EC Ukulele Group has played for people in assisted living facilities and at community events. Simmons himself also performs music and sings for people who’ve entered hospice care.
When he’s not performing music or teaching it, Simmons enjoys spending time with his wife, two daughters, and their two dogs, two guinea pigs and cat.