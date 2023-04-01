...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In her 17 years teaching agriculture education at Currituck County High School, Missy Swain estimates she taught more than 2,500 students.
In her new job as Perquimans County Schools career and technical education director, Swain — North Carolina’s Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year for 2022 — is hoping to affect even “more students on a larger scale.”
“I really love what career and technical education does for all students,” said Swain, who started her new job in Perquimans on Monday.
According to Swain, students in high school CTE classes can study a broad range of subjects. The curriculum includes everything from business, agriculture and early childhood development to health sciences, automotive and fire technology. Swain says CTE programs for middle schoolers are more exploratory and involve STEM subjects.
Swain, who is originally from Weeksville, said her passion for agriculture began at a young age. She grew up watching her father, a farmer, raise crops.
“I grew up on a family farm so agriculture has always been a part of my life,” she said.
When Swain attended Northeastern High School, she took agriculture classes and was inspired by her agriculture education teachers, Ted and Roberta Manzer.
“Mr. and Mrs. Manzer were an integral part in me becoming an ag (agriculture education) teacher,” said Swain.
Swain earned her bachelor’s degree in agriculture and Extension education and her minor in horticulture science from N.C. State University. She earned her master’s degree in agriculture science from North Carolina A&T University.
Swain was nominated last year for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s 2022 Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year Award by her colleagues in the Currituck County Schools.
As a nominee, she completed a portfolio, attended a week of professional development at the NCCAT campus in Cullowhee with other award finalists and went through an interview process. Swain learned she had won the award during an Oct. 6 ceremony at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center at Western Carolina University.
“I was selected out of 24 finalists across the state,” she said.
Swain said more volunteers are needed for the Perquimans County CTE Advisory Board. For more information about the CTE program in Perquimans, visit the Perquimans County Schools Facebook page or website at www.pqschools.org.
When she’s not working, Swain, who lives in Elizabeth City, enjoys fishing and horticulture.