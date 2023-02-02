Having lived in northeastern North Carolina her entire life, Cynthia Owens loves sharing her knowledge of the region with others.
Having lived in northeastern North Carolina her entire life, Cynthia Owens loves sharing her knowledge of the region with others.
It's a definite plus in her job as a broker/Realtor for Taylor Mueller Realty of Elizabeth City.
A licensed Realtor for 23 years, Owens said the best part of her job is meeting people.
“Build a good rapport with them and they become friends forever,” she says.
Owens recently was recognized by Taylor Mueller Realty for being a mega million dollar producer in 2022, accounting for more than $5 million in transactions.
Owens has witnessed a lot of changes in real estate over the past two decades. She said in 2021, if a home for sale was move-in-ready, it was usually under contract within a day or so. Two years later, many homes are under contract within a week or slightly more of being listed, she said.
While the demand for homes continues to be high, inventory remains low, Owens said. She notes many potential homeowners are searching online sites like realtor.com and zillow.com for new listings.
“If you see a house you like, be ready,” Owens said.
Before commencing your home search, Owens said it's also advantageous to pre-qualify with a mortgage company. By prequalifying, buyers can help narrow their search to homes in a price range they can afford. It also makes the buying process go quicker because the potential buyer can make an offer knowing they're prequalified for a certain loan amount.
While there continues to be limited inventory, Owens recommends not waiting a long time before putting in an offer.
Owens also suggests visiting a property before submitting an offer. However, when distance or time constraints make that either impossible or inconvenient, Owens recommends a Face-Time showing. Owens said she will often show homes to potential buyers through Face-Time if they are unable to visit the property in person.
Owens also offers tips for people selling their homes. She says homeowners wishing to sell should make their home “inviting and enticing as possible.” Sometimes this can be something as basic as repainting a room.
Owens said since the pandemic, a number of buyers have been looking for homes featuring an office space.
When she is not working, Owens loves spending time with her family.
For more information, email Owens at cynowens@gmail.com or call 252-331-9260.
