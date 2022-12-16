...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
By hosting events like a monthly book club, Wine Wednesdays and trivia nights, Megan Wallace’s decor business in Elizabeth City has become a popular downtown destination as well.
Wallace opened Pine & Porch, located at 105 East Colonial Avenue, with her husband, Tony, in May 2020.
Wallace said the business has grown so much over the past two years that, staring in January, Porch & Pine will get a “face-lift” to incorporate more seating.
Born in California, Wallace grew up in the Raleigh area and fondly recalls visiting coffee shops that also sold gift items. She would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising and a minor in business from East Carolina University.
Wallace says she worked “in the IT world for 10 plus years” before deciding she wanted to open a business with her husband, who is originally from Elizabeth City.
The Wallaces wanted to create a similar business that would combine selling home decor and the work of local artisans while also serving beverages like beer, wine and mimosas.
Wallace said Pine & Porch likes to sell craft beers from North Carolina and their selection includes unique brews from the mountains of western North Carolina.
Pine & Porch’s Wine Wednesday events have “been pretty popular” so far, Wallace said. The shop offers half-off the price of wines during the mid-week events, which also often showcase local musicians performing on everything from harps to banjos. Bill Lauten, for example, sang carols during a Christmas show at the shop Friday evening.
Wallace said she and her husband have also added an outdoor space next door to Pine & Porch that features picnic tables and a stage area, covered by a tin roof, where musicians and singers can perform.
Trivia Night events have also been popular and have included themes like: “The Office,” “Friends,” Harry Potter and Christmas movies.
Of course Pine & Porch is also a home decor store. A hallway features the work of local artisans like ornaments, wind chimes and photography. Wallace’s husband, Tony, also makes lampshades, shelving and other items that are for sale. Its current seasonal offerings include candles and Christmas trees made from wooden pallets.
Wallace said one of the best parts of owning Pine & Porch is that it allows her and Tony to work a more flexible schedule. They can close the shop if they needed, for example, to take their daughter, who has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus — a condition typically affecting young children that causes fluid to accumulate in the brain — to the doctor.
Wallace said Porch & Pine is a supporter of the Hydrocephalus Association and there are candles at the shop for sale that benefit the association.
Wallace, who lives with her family in Camden, said the community has been supportive of both Porch & Pine and their family.
“We have met some really great friends,” she said.