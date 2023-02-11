...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Zach Boslau paints very detailed and realistic paintings of fish, wildlife and natural landscapes in the region, like this painting of a swordfish.
With a father who’s a painter-craftsman and grandfather who was a professor of fine arts, you could say Zach Boslau has a natural talent for art.
He also knows a lot about art. The Elizabeth City native earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in graphic design and a minor in art history from East Carolina University.
Boslau believes “everyone has something they were born to do,” and for him that may just be painting pictures. But for a long time, years actually, Boslau says he didn’t have time for art.
A husband and father of two with a full-time job as sales manager at Performance Chevrolet, Boslau felt he was just too busy.
But with encouragement from his wife and parents, Boslau began to pursue art again last year, and for the first time he concentrated on his painting.
Boslau said he uses a variety of media in his paintings, including pen and ink, watercolor, acrylic and oil.
Some of Boslau’s favorite pastimes when he was younger included duck hunting, fishing and surfing. While he doesn’t have as much time to enjoy those hobbies anymore, Boslau found himself incorporating them in his artwork. Within the last year, Boslau has painted very detailed and realistic paintings of fish, wildlife and the region’s natural landscapes.
“I am living vicariously through my painting,” he said.
Boslau said completing a painting is a lengthy process which includes researching a subject and viewing photographs of it from multiple angles.
He likes to paint at night, usually while listening to relaxing music or with a sporting event on in the background.
“I do make an effort to put myself in a zone,” he said.
Recently, Boslau began adding portraits to his repertoire and says the first one he completed was of his daughter.
Boslau said he enjoys the challenges of portraiture and looks forward to completing more.
He said the best part of his artistic process is finding inspiration for a new project. He says the passion begins when he places paint on the palette.
“I really love the exploration of so many subject matters and mediums to explore,” Boslau said.
Boslau participated in last weekend’s First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Elizabeth City, showing his work at Harbor Pharmacy. He’s also created an Instagram account where people can view images of his work. He’s already received a number of commissions from both local residents and people across the country.