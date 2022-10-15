Wayne Talley was recently asked to provide his expertise about supply chains to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. One of the Elizabeth City resident’s suggestions for easing the bottleneck in supply chains was to utilize double stack trains when moving container cargo between ports.
It’s not just Congress that seeks out Talley’s expertise. Talley has studied shipping and maritime supply chain management for more than half a century, and he’s been sharing what he learns through research articles for academic journals and at conferences across the globe.
Talley retired from Old Dominion University in June after 50 years. He held various distinguished positions at ODU, including Frederick W. Beazley Professor of Economics, eminent scholar, eminent professor, research professor and professor of maritime and supply chain management.
Talley said he developed an interest in the field of maritime and supply chain management while working as a billing clerk for an overnight transportation trucking company while he was a student.
Originally from Virginia, Talley earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Richmond, a master’s degree in business from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree in economics and a Ph.D in economics from the University of Kentucky.
Talley has written books on shipping and maritime supply chain management and had his research published in numerous academic journals. He’s also traveled across the globe to share his knowledge at conferences in places like Hong Kong, Brazil, Europe, Asia, Panama, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. One of his most memorable trips was to Oxford University in England, he said.
Talley has called Elizabeth City home for the last 34 years, moving with his wife, Dee, and three children here in the late 1980s.
Talley earned many distinguished awards and honors during his career. On Sept. 24, 2018 he received the Onassis Prize in Shipping from the Onassis Foundation in co-operation with the Cass Business School at the City, University of London and the city of London. His wife, children and grandchildren joined him for the ceremony in London.
The honor was in “recognition of his outstanding contribution to the study of shipping.”
Though he’s now retired, Talley has no plans to slow down. He said he plans to continue writing and conducting research.