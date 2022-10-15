Wayne Talley was recently asked to provide his expertise about supply chains to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. One of the Elizabeth City resident’s suggestions for easing the bottleneck in supply chains was to utilize double stack trains when moving container cargo between ports.

It’s not just Congress that seeks out Talley’s expertise. Talley has studied shipping and maritime supply chain management for more than half a century, and he’s been sharing what he learns through research articles for academic journals and at conferences across the globe.