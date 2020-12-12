HERTFORD — Because it is the Christmas season, this country editor got to thinking about model trains and wondering what happened to the Albemarle Railroad Club’s plans to move to Hertford.
Earlier this year, the club lost its lease in Elizabeth City and was asked to leave the building it was occupying in early May.
Without a place to move to, club members had to break up the four to five train displays and store them in their personal garages.
The group of model railroad hobbyists had reached an informal agreement with Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Town Manager Pam Hurdle to occupy the former community center on Grubb Street. Under that agreement, which needed council approval, the club would occupy the building until other town-owned facilities became available.
The proposal fell apart, however, because of a combination of tumultuous Hertford town politics and the COVID-19 pandemic.
After consulting with Brown and several civic leaders in Hertford, the Albemarle Railroad Club’s leaders concluded it would be prudent to withdraw their request to use the community center.
Brown said she remains hopeful that the town and club and work something out in the future. The club’s interest to settle in Hertford remains high.
Without anyplace to operate, the train club has suspended its activities, its leadership said. However, the club retains its nonprofit status and chapter membership in the National Model Railroad Association.