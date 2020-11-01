An Elizabeth City-based agent with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement has earned the state’s highest honor for dedicated service by a state employee.
The Governor’s Award for Excellence was presented at a ceremony earlier this week to ALE Special Agent Rodney Parker for service that reflected both compassion and patriotism.
“The award gives us an opportunity to recognize exemplary state employees whose service and contributions go beyond the call of duty and make a positive difference in the lives of their fellow North Carolinians,” according to the state’s human resources office.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Parker was serving in the hard-hit New Bern area.
In the midst of widespread devastation one small but powerful personal item stood out to Parker among all the piles of personal belongings he saw in the yards of homes where he was stationed.
“I remember seeing this particular item, which the first thing that caught me was an American flag,” Parker said in a video interview conducted by state communications professionals. “My dad’s a vet so the flag means a lot to me.”
Parker said he was bothered that a shadow box with the flag and other items were outside the house amid a pile of debris.
At the end of his shift that day Parker decided to go back and get the shadow box. He asked the man who lived in the house if he could take it and get it redone, and then bring it back to him.
The shadow box included the American flag and also some awards earned in Afghanistan. Parker was able to return them to the man shortly before Christmas.
The items also included a retirement gift from the man’s platoon. Parker took care of that as well.
J. Eric Swain of ALE said Parker really didn’t want any recognition for his efforts. Parker himself said he was excited to be able to return the shadow box to the soldier at Christmas time.
The storm’s devastation caused people to focus on their immediate situation and not think as much about important mementos as they might otherwise, Parker explained.
“That neighborhood experienced 15 feet of water,” Parker said. “Everything was a total loss. People threw out everything they owned, cutting out sheet rock and carpet. People took all their belongings out of the house.”
Parker noted that the veteran in New Bern had photos of his memorabilia and felt that would be enough.
“In talking to him, he said he had photos of it and needed to focus on taking care of his family,” Parker said. “That much devastawtion, you’re just wanting to take care of your family’s well-bring.”
But while the veteran took care of his family, Parker went to work taking care of the man’s memories.
Parker noted his own father was a Vietnam veteran.