...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO
3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Rev. Donald Jones, presiding elder of the AME Zion Elizabeth City District, talks about ways AME Zion and United Methodist churches can participate in a joint ministry, Tuesday, at Bethel AME Zion Church in Newland.
African American Episcopal Zion churches and United Methodist churches in the Albemarle will hold a joint Ash Wednesday service Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Elizabeth City.
The worship service is one outgrowth of a gathering of pastors from AME Zion churches and United Methodist churches in the Albemarle that took place this week with the goal of building friendships and ministry partnerships.
At the conclusion of the meeting Tuesday evening, which was held at Bethel AME Zion Church on Firetower Road in Newland, clergy from both denominations agreed to hold an Ash Wednesday service together at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.
The United Methodist Church historically has been a mostly White denomination, though there are Black congregations in the UMC and many United Methodist congregations have some Black members.
The AME Zion Church dates to the turn of the 19th century, when a number of church leaders left a predominantly White Methodist Church in New York City to form a new church that was Black-led.
Three key denominational leaders were present at Tuesday’s gathering: the Rev. Donald Jones, presiding elder of the AME Zion Elizabeth City District; the Rev. Fondella Leigh, presiding elder of the AME Zion Edenton District; and the Rev. David Blackman, district superintendent of the United Methodist Beacon District.
“It’s good to see us come together as brothers and sisters,” Leigh told clergy at the meeting.
Blackman said he believes unity brings joy to God’s heart.
He said he, Leigh and Jones are encouraging churches and pastors to find more ways to be in ministry together.
Blackman asked all the clergy present to make a commitment to encouraging their congregations to attend the Ash Wednesday service and participate in worship service. The covenant needs to be “this is our Ash Wednesday service,” he said.
Jones also urged continued participation in joint ministry.
“We really want to keep things going,” Jones said.
The Rev. Arthur Manigault, pastor of Spirit and Truth UMC in Winfall and Riverside UMC in Elizabeth City, read Psalm 133 at the beginning of the meeting.
In introducing the reading of Scripture, Jones remarked that Methodists don’t believe in gathering without God’s word.
Jones said the purpose of the meeting was to share and understand, and to become more familiar with each other. He noted that pastors of nearby churches were encouraged to sit next to each other in order to share food and fellowship and discuss ways the congregations can work together.
Blackman said an ongoing temptation for him is to fall into a trap of “one and done” — to do something once and then check that box off and move onto something else.
“My hope and my prayer is that this won’t be that,” Blackman said. He asked those in attendance to help prevent the meeting from becoming a “one and done” event.
The Rev. Lakisha Caldwell, pastor of Bethel AME Zion Church, and the Rev. Dawne Hollis-Custer, pastor of Newland UMC, have been working closely together as pastors of churches that are located very close to one another. The churches have participated together in a “trunk or treat” event, joint worship services and joint Bible study.
The close working relationship between the pastors and their congregations in Newland has been one of the inspirations for the new venture in cooperative ministry among the two denominations in this area.