Everyone likes baked treats — including dogs.
That simple insight was the basis for Stacy Anderson's decision to start her business, Bone to Pick Barkery and Boutique, last October.
As the name suggests, Anderson's bakery caters to that other connoisseur of baked treats: dogs.
Using recipes featuring whole wheat flour, peanut butter, eggs, applesauce and yogurt, Anderson bakes peanut butter bones, cheddar bones, pup cakes, doggie donuts and sweet potato chews. She also sells smoked pig ears and smoked marrow bones she buys from a local butcher.
Anderson, who lives in Camden, also bakes custom birthday cakes to help celebrate a dog’s special day.
“It’s adorable,” said Anderson. “People have sent me videos of dogs enjoying the cakes.”
Anderson said she uses only human-grade products and minimal ingredients in her recipes. She said it is important to create healthy foods for dogs.
Originally from Currituck, Anderson has always had pets in her life, including two rescue dogs who now enjoy trying out her new recipes.
“They are great taste testers,” said Anderson. “They love the peanut butter bones.”
When Anderson started Bone to Pick, she sold her baked goods at local vendor fairs and markets. She's since expanded the business to offer products like dog clothing and other items for pet owners. That's why Bone to Pick Barkery now includes Boutique in the name.
Bone to Pick's treats are currently available at a number of venues. Pet owners can find them at the Moyock Farm Market. They also can buy them in Suite C at the Virginia Dare Arcade in Elizabeth City. She hopes to also offer frozen treats for dogs at the arcade in the future.
Anderson will be selling her Bone to Pick Barkery and Boutique items at the Moose Lodge Spring Fling Vendor Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bone to Pick Barkery, along with Coinjock Marina and Restaurant and the Read 'em & Weep bookstore, will co-host a fundraiser, “Bourbon & Books with a Bark!,” on Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at 159 Coinjock Development Road in Currituck.
The event will feature a tasting of five different bourbons paired with a selection of tasty tapas. Proceeds will benefit the SAD-SAC Foundation, an animal rescue and sanctuary. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-books-with-a-bark-tickets-272093608307.
Besides her baking for Bone to Pick Barkery and Boutique, Anderson also works as a bartender at Coinjock Marina and Restaurant in Currituck.
When she's not working, Anderson enjoys spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and dogs.
For more information about Bone to Pick Barkery and Boutique visit the business's Facebook page.