bulls

Currituck County’s annual Bulls and BBQ event gets underway next Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point.

 Photo courtesy Currituck Department of Travel and Tourism

POWELLS POINT — It’s almost time to pull on your boots and put on your cowboy hat.

Currituck County’s annual Bulls and BBQ event gets underway next Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point.