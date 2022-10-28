POWELLS POINT — It’s almost time to pull on your boots and put on your cowboy hat.
Currituck County’s annual Bulls and BBQ event gets underway next Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point.
Free events including the Anything Goes Craft Market, mechanical bull riding, petting zoo, live music and games, including axe throwing and cornhole, will be held from noon to 3 p.m.
The 2022 People’s Choice BBQ Competition will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees will get to judge both the best-tasting barbecue and the best fixin’. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.
Tickets for the People’s Choice portion of the event are $10 and can only be purchased in advance online at BullsandBBQ.com. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Currituck County’s 4-H Backs for Kids program.
The gate for the 5th annual Currituck Bulls and BBQ Rodeo open at 2 p.m. Tickets for the rodeo are $15 for persons 13 and older, $10 for children ages 6-12, and can only be purchased online at BullsandBBQ.com. A digital or paper (printout) ticket must be presented at the gate.
If the rodeo does not sell out, tickets will be available the day of the event but cost $20 for persons 13 and older and $15 for children ages 6-12. No refunds will be issued and the rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 6.
For more information, call 252-435-2947, or visit our website at www.visitcurrituck.com/events/
