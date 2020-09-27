The carefree days of summer may be gone but there’s still time to turn its inspiration into art or just plain old fun.
Both Arts of the Albemarle and the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension are still seeking contestants for their respective virtual art and talent contests. AoA is accepting entries for its “Summer at the Coast” art contest through Wednesday, while Currituck Extension is accepting entries for its Virtual Talent Show through Oct. 20.
AoA decided to stage “Summer at the Coast” as a followup to the success of its first-ever virtual arts show, “Arts in Bloom,” in the spring. AoA is again holding the contest virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recently held a Zoom meeting and decided we need to keep people busy creating,” says Allison Cianciulli, AoA gallery manager. “Many area artists were creating art over the summer. And our last virtual contest was so successful we thought we should do that again.”
Like Art in Bloom, artists can create a piece for “Summer at the Coast” in any medium. They then need to photograph it and email a .jpg of the photo to info@artsaoa.com.
Artists are reminded to include the following information in their email: their name, the name of their work, their phone number, the type of medium they used, the size (height by width) of the work and the price, if it’s for sale.
The public will vote for the best entries on AoA’s website and social media site and the contest’s two winners will each get a $250 prize. No more than two votes from the same IP address will be counted.
The contest is open to any artist 18 and older regardless of whether they’re an AoA member. AoA reserves the right to decline any entry and any entry that may violate copyright laws will be removed from the competition.
Cianciulli said AoA learned several things from the “Arts in Bloom” show it hopes will help with “Summer at the Coast.” For one thing, AoA is making sure artists decide in advance whether their artwork is for sale or just for display. And as for pieces for sale, AoA staff are also requesting that the size, price and medium be indicated so the public can more easily decide if it will fit the space they want to decorate.
With so many artists spending time at home this summer because of the pandemic, Cianciulli said she’s looking forward to seeing what they’ve come up with for the contest. She’s also hoping the contest will inspire more people to visit AoA’s gallery at The Center and to consider creating art themselves.
“Contests like this one will show them work made by area artists and it may inspire some people to spend more time making art,” she said.
AoA’s The Center at the corner of Main and Poindexter streets is back open, but social distancing guidelines are in effect for the safety of patrons and staff. Cianciulli says patrons can find unique items to decorate a new home office or serve as gifts for friends or family. She suspects “Summer at the Coast” entrees will become keepsakes for art collectors.
Currituck Extension officials are also looking for contestants to express their creativity either individually or as groups in its first-ever Virtual Talent Show.
Contestants in the adult division should record a video of themselves performing a specific talent. Examples include vocal or instrumental performances, a performance of musical theater, dance or drama. Videos may not be longer than two minutes and all music, lyrics and costumes must be age-appropriate and family friendly.
In the youth division, contest participants will also record a video of themselves performing a talent. Examples include musical performances, spoken word poetry, magic tricks, or even a backyard obstacle course routine.
According to Cameron Lowe, director of the Currituck Cooperative Extension, the Virtual Talent show is a part of Extension’s free “Fall Family Fun” online fair series.
“We will accept entries from anywhere but we do have a separate category for Currituck residents,” she said. “Also, any youth submissions received by the initial deadline, Oct. 12, will be eligible to move on to state 4-H competition.”
Organizers decided to extend the deadline to enter to Oct. 20 to give contestants more time to plan and record their performances. After the deadline, the public will be able to vote for their favorite acts on the Currituck Extension website.
In addition, four youth acts from Currituck will be chosen by a panel of judges to represent the county at the 2020 “North Carolina State 4-H Entertains Contest.”
For more details on “Summer at the Coast” art competition,”see: https://www.artsaoa.org/contest.
For all the details on Currituck Extension’s Virtual Talent Show, visit: https://currituck.ces.ncsu.edu/event/1392860851/virtual-talent-show/. You can also contact Lowe at 252-232-2261 or by email cameron_lowe@ncsu.edu.