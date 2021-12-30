Residents unable to attend New Year’s Eve in New York City will have the opportunity to enjoy a bit of Broadway in Elizabeth City Friday night.
Randal Keith’s performance at Arts of the Albemarle is also one of at least three local events scheduled to give residents the opportunity to get out and celebrate the new year.
Keith, a Broadway professional who now performs in Las Vegas, will headline Arts of the Albemarle’s “An Evening with the Phantom” New Year’s Eve celebration, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
"It’s thrilling to be able to host him in Elizabeth City because it enables Arts of the Albemarle to bring Broadway to our community,” said AoA Executive Director Laurie Edwards.
Edwards said Keith’s performance in AoA’s Maguire Theater is part of the gallery’s mission to draw more outside professional performers and artists, particularly those who benefit children and young performers, to Elizabeth City.
“I want to do that more — especially for our Center Players Children’s Theatre Company — so they (children) can learn from people who are living the musical theatre dream nationally and internationally,” Edwards said. “When we bring in artists like Mr. Keith, our community — especially our young performers — can see a high-quality show and they can also learn about how the artist began their career, how they overcame obstacles, the importance of networking and how to do it properly and, most important to me as a producer and talent scout, how to develop exceptional performance skills that make them stand out.”
During his performance Friday, Keith will sing songs from his role as the Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera," as John Valjean in "Les Miserables," plus other Broadway hit songs.
After Keith’s performance, guests will have the opportunity to meet him, plus have dessert and welcome in 2022 with a champagne toast.
Tickets for the evening are $45 per person and can be purchased online at www.artsaoa.org. Seating is limited and food and drinks will be served in plastic cups or on plastic plates out of caution for COVID-19.
Elsewhere in town, the Moose Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 are each hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Moose Lodge will feature live music and the VFW’s celebration includes a potluck dinner.
Little Dickie and the Misfits will perform at the Moose Club starting at 9 p.m. The Moose Club is located at 1101 W. Ehringhaus Street and doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes a meal of chicken and barbecue served from 6 p. m. to 8 p.m. Guests should bring their own beverages, but beer will be available for purchase. Facemasks are optional but not required to attend. For tickets, call 252-619-0245.
The VFW, located at 1433 N. Road Street, will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Jan. 1, 2022.