The coronavirus pandemic may have stymied Arts of the Albemarle’s plans for a flower-themed art show this spring. It won’t, however, stop AoA from showcasing artists’ work celebrating the beauty of flowers and the arrival of spring.
Earlier this month, the regional arts organization launched “Art in Bloom,” a virtual art competition that asks artists to craft original pieces celebrating either flowers, trees or shrubs — anything that blooms.
Allison Cianciulli, AoA’s gallery manager, said AoA originally had planned to hold its “The Flower Show” in May, asking artists to submit original art that captured the beauty of flowers. But like nearly all public venues, AoA was forced to close its doors once the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the region.
“When COVID-19 hit, we were at a loss of how to showcase artists’ work,” she said. “Because everyone is having to be sequestered at home, our staff came up with the idea to hold a virtual contest.”
One early idea for the contest, according to Cianciulii, was to have artists take selfies of themselves posing with their work. But after deciding some artists might not want photos of themselves featured online, AoA settled on a contest that featured photos of just the artists’ pieces.
Pieces created for the contest may be in any medium of the artist’s choosing: painting, photography, pottery, ceramics and origami are just a few examples. Artists should then take a photograph of their piece and email it in a jpg file to AoA at info@artsaoa.com.
Photos of the entries will then be posted on AoA’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as its website. The deadline for submissions is May 15.
Then starting May 15, the public will be asked to vote for their favorite artwork on AoA’s website. Voting will continue through May 31 and the artwork receiving the most votes will earn its creator a $250 prize. AoA plans to announce the winner on June 5, Cianciulli said.
Artists aren’t limited in their number of entries. In their email, artists do need to include a statement confirming that the artwork is their original work and doesn’t violate a copyright. They also need to include a title for each entry.
Rules of the contest are pretty straight-forward. Entrants don’t have to be AoA members but they do have to be 18 or older; AoA employees and their families or household members are ineligible to receive the prize money; AoA reserves the right to decline an entry for the competition; and art that violates copyright laws will be removed from the competition.
Cianciulli stressed that AoA wants original entries for the contest.
“We really want artists to use this time when people are sequestered at home to create art that captures the nature of spring and share it,” she said.
When interviewed late last week, Cianciulli said she had seen several photographs submitted for the contest but she knows a few artists are working in other types of media.
She said response to the contest has been good so far.
“We’re not limiting entries, so hope to have tons of art to exhibit,” Cianciulli said. “It will be a neat way for people to gaze at new art.”
For more information about the “Art in Bloom” contest, email Cianciulli at allison@artsaoa.com.