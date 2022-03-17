Arts of the Albemarle will host "Hooray for Hollywood," its signature fundraising gala next weekend after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The gala, which is AoA's largest annual fundraiser, will feature a catered dinner, big band and swing music and two auctions when it's held Saturday, March 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at AoA's The Center at 216 E. Main Street.
Events get underway with a champagne and hors d'oeuvres reception in AoA's galleries, followed by a dinner catered by Kelly's Outer Banks Catering and music by The Top Hats Orchestra of Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Maguire Theater. According to AoA, the theater will be decorated with a Tinsel Town theme for the event.
Melissa Durren Andrus of Corner Market Auctions will be the guest auctioneer for a live auction. Guests will get to bid on items like vacations at private homes, including in the Greek Islands, fine art and a private dinner for six.
More than three dozen items — from weekend getaways and auto detailing to gardening baskets, merchandise and gift certificates — will be up for bid during a silent auction.
Individual tickets are $125, bistro tables for two are $150, reserved tables for 8 are $1,000, and corporate tables are $,250. Tickets are available online at artsaoa.org. Corporate table sponsors include Towne Bank, Nestlerode Orthopedic Rehabilitation and Hall & Nixon Real Estate Inc.