Digging up the past has opened the door to 14,000 years of history in North Carolina and allowed the N.C. Office of State Archaeology to identify more than 50,000 historical sites across the state.
North Carolina began protecting the state’s historical artifacts and sites in 1935, according to state archaeologist Rosie Blewitt-Golsch, who gave an overview of her office’s work during Museum of the Albemarle’s virtual History for Lunch program Wednesday.
Two major dig sites in the office’s database are in Currituck and Bertie counties.
The Baum site north of Poplar Branch, along the Currituck Sound, was a major Algonkian Indian village dating from between 300 B.C. and 1650.
Blewitt-Golsch said many coastal locations, including those sites like Baum and other unknown ones, are being lost to Mother Nature.
“Currituck County has a lot of coastline sites and particularly there is current concern about erosion occurring along the coastline that might be destroying certain archaeology sites,” Blewitt-Golsch said.
Jordan’s Landing is an Indian village site located in Bertie County along the Roanoke River near Williamston. The village was on a sandy loam ridge and is about three acres in size. It was first excavated in 1971.
Some of the more notable historical finds in the state have been turned into historical attractions.
One is the prehistoric Native American archaeological site Town Creek Indian Mound in Montgomery County. Two others are Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County and Judaculla Rock near Sylva in Jackson County.
“These are cool to visit and they are open to the public,” Blewitt-Golsch said.
The Town Creek Indian Mound has been extensively excavated and restored by archaeologists. The site has been reconstructed so visitors can view what Pee Dee Indian culture looked like dating back to 1000-1600 AD.
“Town Creek Indian Mound is an amazing archaeological site,” Blewitt-Golsch said. “It is an example of the Mississippian-period building styles and it has one of those huge urban mounds. They have a recreated building on top of the mound. We have done decades of historical work there.”
There are several quarry sites at Morrow Mountain that Native Americans used for thousands of years as sources for raw materials and chipped-stone tools. There are numerous exhibits at the park’s visitor center.
“Morrow Mountain is really cool because it was a great source of rhyolite, which is a type of stone that is really good for making stone tools,” Blewitt-Golsch said. “You can walk around and see a lot of pieces of rhyolite scattered all over the place and know that people came there for thousands of years.”
Judaculla Rock is covered with mysterious ancient petroglyphs.
The main function of the Office of State Archaeology is to examine and preserve the remains of North Carolina’s material culture. But Blewitt-Golsch said locating dig sites and the painstakingly slow process of digging up artifacts is just a small part of the department’s work.
“There is the process of analyzing the things we find and that takes a lot longer,” Blewitt-Golsch said. “We do residue analysis like getting blood residue off stone tools, getting residue from food remains. When we dig things up out of the ground we also want to preserve them.’’
A lot of the office’s work also helps ensure there are no historical sites or cemeteries on proposed construction sites, especially those where the N.C. Department of Transportation plans a project.
“These cultural resources are irreplaceable and they should belong to the people of the state,” Blewitt-Golsch said.
The Office of State Archaeology is also heavily involved in placing buildings and sites on the National Register of Historic Places.