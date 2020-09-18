The following are health clinics offered by Albemarle Regional Health Services across the region this week:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., BHP all day, general

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: DEPO p.m.

Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsych a.m., BHP all day, DEPO, diabetes all day

Perquimans: General, DEPO a.m.

Chowan: Primary care a.m.

Currituck: General, WIC, DEPO p.m.

Camden: Adult health a.m., BHP all day

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, BHP all day, TelePsych p.m.

Perquimans: General, WIC

Chowan: General, DEPO p.m.

Currituck: General

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., BHP all day, diabetes all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Perquimans: Primary care all Day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowan: General, new prenatal p.m.

Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., BHP all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Currituck: General

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, BHP a.m., new prenatal, diabetes all day, MNT

Perquimans: General, adult health a.m.

Chowan: General, adult health

Camden: General, WIC all day

Currituck: General