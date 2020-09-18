The following are health clinics offered by Albemarle Regional Health Services across the region this week:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., BHP all day, general
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: DEPO p.m.
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsych a.m., BHP all day, DEPO, diabetes all day
Perquimans: General, DEPO a.m.
Chowan: Primary care a.m.
Currituck: General, WIC, DEPO p.m.
Camden: Adult health a.m., BHP all day
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, BHP all day, TelePsych p.m.
Perquimans: General, WIC
Chowan: General, DEPO p.m.
Currituck: General
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., BHP all day, diabetes all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care all Day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chowan: General, new prenatal p.m.
Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., BHP all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, BHP a.m., new prenatal, diabetes all day, MNT
Perquimans: General, adult health a.m.
Chowan: General, adult health
Camden: General, WIC all day
Currituck: General