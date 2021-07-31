One of the perks of being president of the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors is getting to choose the recipient of the funds raised at the group’s annual dinner social.
So when the AAAR held its “big Realtor social event” last month on the portico of Museum of the Albemarle, President Terry Wilson knew exactly which nonprofit group would get the $11,000 raised during the event.
“I immediately knew I wanted my choice to be Albemarle Hopeline,” Wilson said in a press release. “This organization provides valuable services to our community, including emergency shelter for survivors of domestic abuse. These services often go unnoticed by the general public and I wanted my fellow Realtors to have a renewed awareness of the amazing organization and give them an opportunity to give back.”
The AAAR’s dinner social is typically held in January but was delayed until June because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides handing out awards to local Realtors during the event, the AAAR held a live auction. AAAR members donated an array of items for the auction — everything from gift baskets to vacation stays at the beach — and attendees bid in a lively auction which included the “mystery money bag” and a “fund a need” category where attendees could openly donate to Hopeline.
Hopeline plans to use the $11,000 raised during the event providing immediate safety and long-term support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the six area counties it serves. Hopeline also plans to apply for a $4,000 matching grant from the NC Realtors Housing Foundation.
“We are beyond thrilled that Terry and the Realtors association selected Hopeline as the beneficiary of this wonderful event,” said Hopeline Executive Director Courtney Cottrell. “The timing of this donation is especially meaningful due to the increased demand for our services resulting from COVID-19. Over the past six months, the number of crisis calls coming into our hotline has tripled.”
Albemarle Hopeline is a private non-profit organization which provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. For more information, visit www.albemarlehopeline.org. Persons needing the agency’s help can call its 24-hour hotline at 252-338-3011.