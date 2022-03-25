Registered dietitians like Emily Lewis have plenty of advice about how to live and eat healthier, especially during March which is National Nutrition Month.
But for Lewis, who works for Albemarle Regional Health Services, giving advice about planning healthy meals and exercise routines comes down to several core principles.
“Do it in a way you will enjoy and stick with it,” said Lewis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition food and exercise and a master’s degree in public health from Virginia Tech.
Also, eat a variety of fruits and vegetables, she said.
“Fresh is best” if they’re available, Lewis adds, noting that frozen fruits and veggies are the second-best option while canned foods are third.
“Smoothies are a great option,” Lewis said.
Some of Lewis’ favorite smoothies contain bananas, strawberries and blueberries.
Lewis said it is also important to drink “lots of water.” She recommends drinking half your body weight in water a day. That means if you weigh 150 pounds, you should drink 75 ounces of water a day.
When grocery shopping, Lewis advises people to read nutritional labels. Lewis said a U.S. Department of Agriculture website, https://www.myplate.gov, provides a wealth of information, resources and recipes about nutrition.
She says a great way to help kids eat healthier is to prepare fun meals like pizzas that use vegetables as toppings.
As far as exercise, Lewis suggests finding an exercise you like to do.
“Everyone is unique,” she said. The exercise you choose “depends on how active you are.”
Lewis stresses motivation and accountability are also important. Whether it is a coach or a friend, finding someone to help inspire you to exercise and hold you accountable to your fitness goals is vital, she said.
If you are just starting to incorporate exercise into your daily routine, Lewis advises to “start slow” and try walking for five minutes a couple of times a day.
Lewis takes that advice herself. In addition to yoga, she enjoys taking her dog for walks.
Originally from Virginia, Lewis moved to Elizabeth City in 2017 to work at ARHS.
The best part of her job as a registered dietitian, she said, is seeing her clients reach their goals.
For more information about nutritional resources and programs and services available through ARHS, visit its website, https://www.arhs-nc.org.