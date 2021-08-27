Regardless of the jobs she’s held or the places she’s lived, Theresa Armendarez’s passion has always been the same: helping children learn.
“My interest has always been in helping kids with their education,” Armendarez said.
As the new executive director of Port Discover, Elizabeth City’s hands-on science center for children, Armendarez expects to have plenty of opportunities to do just that.
“I am excited about offering programming for the community that benefits kids,” said Armendarez, who started her new role at Port Discover in July.
Armendarez’s passion for helping kids got an early start. Growing up in Arizona, she was the eldest of her siblings.
“I was always a big sister,” said Armendarez.
Her passion has also guided her career choices. After earning a bachelor’s degree in communication from Arizona State University and a law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, Calif., she worked as a juvenile defense attorney and then as an appellate lawyer in Arizona.
When her husband got a job opportunity in North Carolina, they moved to Dare County in 2009 where she worked in several different positions, first as a substitute teacher and later as executive director of the Beach Food Pantry. She also was a volunteer tutor with Mano al Hermano, a program that serves the Hispanic/Latinx community on the Outer Banks through literacy and education initiatives and that provides guidance on immigration and other legal issues.
After she and her husband later moved to Connecticut, Armendarez served as executive director of Higher Edge, an organization which, according to its website, “guides low-income and first-generation students through enrollment, retention, and graduation from college by providing the support and resources needed for success.”
The couple have since returned to North Carolina and make their home in Currituck.
“North Carolina has become our home,” said Armendarez.
In her new role at Elizabeth City’s hands-on science center for children, one of Armendarez’s goals is to “enhance what Port Discover already offers.”
For example, she wants to offer more programming by expanding Port Discover to the upstairs of its building.
Currently Port Discover offers hands-on science classes on Saturdays for children up to middle-school age. Armendarez wants to add similar programming for pre-K children during the week.
She also plans to repurpose any materials not used for Port Discover’s Saturday activities for “Science To Go” bags which can be purchased for children to use at home.
Armendarez said volunteers are needed at Port Discover and afternoon shifts are available. She encourages both retired teachers and persons with expertise in science to volunteer their time.
When she’s not working, Armendarez enjoys spending time with her husband and her son, currently a college student.
For more information about Port Discover visit the organization’s Facebook page or website at portdiscover.org.