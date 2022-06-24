HERTFORD — Snug Harbor artist David LaPerrier wasn’t searching for a wall to paint a mural on when he happened to walk into The Hertford Bay Tap House.
He was searching for Guinness on tap.
LaPerrier found not only draft Guinness at Hertford Bay, he also struck up a friendship with Anna Robertson, a fellow artist who also works the tap house’s stick most nights.
The two began to talk art, as LaPerrier had a hand — and brush — in the rejuvenation of Norfolk, Virginia’s arts district, the last port he was stationed in while in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“I volunteered with the Norfolk Art Committee to help assist with their art district,” LaPerrier recalls. “In the time I lived there I saw a big change in the Neon District. The section of Granby Street and Brambleton Street were just closed shops and no traffic, per se. Once they started the rejuvenation art project you could see people move in and begin to thrive.”
His talks with Robertson was the catalyst for a project to beautify Hertford’s Barrows Alley, the space that runs behind Church Street’s retail buildings.
For her part, Robertson has been pursuing her passion for art since attending East Carolina University on a full scholarship. She also spent a year abroad in Italy, an artistic experience she says she “will never forget.” The experience also gave her something she wanted to share with fellow Hertford residents.
Robertson’s bartending job gave her access to local politicians who, realizing her passion for art, invited her to participate in a project to beautify Barrow’s Alley, named after the infamous pirate.
“I started talking to Dave at the bar and it took me a year to get him to agree to help with this project,” Robertson said.
“It took us some time but we eventually got approval from the (Town) Council to begin the project and thought it would be appropriate to paint the first mural on the rear of the Perquimans Art League Gallery,” LaPerrier added.
The project began several weeks ago when the artistic duo projected Robertson’s mural design of flowers and dragonflies on the massive brick wall behind PAL. They launched the project to coincide with Hertford’s first Friday Night Stroll of the summer. Local youth were invited to help by adding paint to the outlined graphics.
While children of all ages and artistic ability pitched in to help with the mural, LaPerrier and Robertson are now refining that work to turn it into a piece of art.
“We have been painting at night after the sun goes down”, said Robertson, who has been working as late as midnight under the street lights adding artistic touches to the work.
“We have plans to paint murals on each of the buildings, eventually, but it will take some time,” added LaPerrier.
The project is cost prohibitive as the square-foot price of a mural is expansive.
The first mural was financed by a “grassroots” grant from the Perquimans Arts League; other grants may be available. The cost of the current mural is around $500. That includes paint, brushes, solvent and the red cups LaPerrier used for the participating kids’ paint.
Currently the duo are not charging for their time or talent; they’re donating both in an attempt to entice others to participate.
“What we are probably going to have to do is a certain amount of murals a year, unless we can find a corporate sponsor or a substantial grant,” Robertson said. “Murals typically cost about $30 a square foot; however, we may be able to do one for $10 depending on the mural.”
LaPerrier said the response from both citizens and the town has “been very positive and encouraging.”
“The mayor was at the mural on Friday night (June 10) and seemed overjoyed at the progress and the project,” he said. “That was very encouraging.”
While both artists work to complete the PAL building mural, they envision the town becoming an arts center.
“If Edenton is the historic town and Elizabeth City is the big city, Hertford is perfectly positioned to be the art center,” Robertson said. “It would thrive as a center for the arts.”