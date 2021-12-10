BARCO — Two years ago, Don and Donna Drew were usually on the road 40 weekends a year traveling the East Coast selling their “Copper Creations” at arts and crafts festivals.
The Drews’ products are popular. The couple have been selling their pure copper hand-crafted sculptures at arts and crafts festivals and other events for over 25 years, and they’ve averaged around $200,000 a year in sales.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year was a bust and the Drews have attended just five shows this year. As a result, their sales have hovered around $12,000.
“I don’t care who you are, that’s a hit,” Don Drew said. “This is how we make a living. We have done 1,000 shows all over the country.”
Last weekend the Drews attended their sixth show as they were one of around 85 vendors at the Currituck Arts and Crafts Festival at Currituck High School. The event was sponsored by the Coinjock Ruritan Club.
The Drews were set up and ready to go before the doors opened at 9 a.m. Saturday. Drew said he’s hoping things are slowly returning to normal.
“We have missed this the last couple of years,” he said. “Our social group is the fellow artists at the shows. We’ve lost some friends, and that is hard to talk about.”
Drew described the Coinjock Ruritan festival as a great event with great people. He and his wife had around 200 copper sculptures for sale, ranging from $5 to $500.
“We love coming to North Carolina and doing these shows,” Drew said. “We have been coming here for the last 12 years. Monetarily, we do very well at this show, and we always have.’’
The Drews’ copper wildlife sculptures of fish, birds, sea turtles and crabs among others are popular. But the downtime during the pandemic allowed the couple to come up with a new sculpture called the “Tree of Life.”
“Our new Tree of Life piece has been very popular,” Drew said. “We have had the time to think about some new pieces, and we have enjoyed that.”
Jack Ireland of Shamrock Studio in Shiloh had a prime location near the front door to sell his custom-framed prints. Ireland has been framing his own pictures and other people’s pictures for 40 years.
Like other vendors, Ireland, 76, was happy to be back at the Currituck festival, which is one of just a handful of shows he attends each year with his wife, Dottie.
“This is basically a hobby,” Ireland said. “My prices are reasonable because I enjoy doing it. If I find an artist I like, I will buy some prints and frame them myself.’’
Ireland said sales at his studio have been steady the past two years in part because there are few other framing businesses in the area.
“This is beginning to become a business and not a hobby,” Ireland said with a laugh. “I still enjoy it.”
Dottie Ireland said she is happy that her husband still enjoys the work.
“He needs to have a hobby because he doesn’t sit well,” Dottie Ireland said with a laugh.
Barbara Snowden with the Currituck County Historic Preservation Commission was selling the book “The Goodliest and Most Pleasing Territory: A Building Survey of Currituck County and the Northern Outer Banks” at the festival.
Another item that Snowden said the commission is proud of are prints of the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
“It shows what the courthouse used to look like in 1898,” said Snowden, a local historian and retired educator. “We are coming up on the 300th anniversary of the actual first courthouse that was built in 1723.”
Craft-goers were waiting outside for the doors to open Saturday and Coinjock Ruritan Club officials said the attendance was one of the best ever for the event that started in 2009.
“At times on both days it was extremely busy,” said club member Tom Oakes. “We had a real good event.”