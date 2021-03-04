This month’s First Friday ArtWalk will feature both the new and the old: a number of new artists and a new wine bar and the showing of an old movie.
Fourteen venues in Elizabeth City’s downtown will be participating in March’s ArtWalk, which kicks off today at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
The rustic woodwork of Rick Godfrey, who is also known as the The Wood Wizard, will be displayed at Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet at 206 N. Poindexter Street. Godfrey is a first-time participating artist at ArtWalk.
At Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water Street, David Robertson — taking part in his first ArtWalk — will be showcasing his patio block building. Jewelry designer Timothy Witwer will also be featured.
The works of Baily Krivanec Photography — also new to ArtWalk — will be showcased at Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter Street.
Inside the foyer at the Virginia Dare Arcade, at 507 E. Main Street, Mike’s Paws for a Cause — taking part in his second ArtWalk — will be showcasing his custom hoodies, T-shirts, Apple watch bands and handmade fleece blankets for pets. Lindsay Doughty will also be in the arcade near Elizabeth City Pizza Co., displaying her handmade ceramic, soaps and wax melts.
The 2 Souls Wine Bar, which opened this week at 512 E. Main Street, will be hosting the artwork of Jessica Rich.
Over at The SweetEasy Bakery at N. Poindexter Street, the proprietors will be projecting the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” inside the bakery until 8 p.m.
Elsewhere, fashion designer Jade Whale will showing her clothing and accessories lines at Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water Street. At 201 N. Water Street, children’s boutique Posh Tots will host a spring-themed kids activity.
Also on Water Street, Brackwater Brush will be previewing hundreds of items that will be part of its upcoming auction event. The preview at 115 N. Water Street begins at 4:30 p.m.
The Lazzy Frog, at 603 E. Fearing Street, will feature works of The She Shed and Bees Southern Creations.
Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main Street will host a reception for its two artists of the month: Laura Berendsen Hughes of Durham and Frank Miglorie of Edenton. Hughes is an acrylic painter known primarily for her depictions of horses. Hughes’ show at AoA will showcase her new abstracted style. Miglorie creates functional pots in stoneware and terra cotta.
Sam Clayton returns to Coasters Downtown Draught House with his Uniquely Paints. His works will be on display in Pailin’s Alley at 216 N. Poindexter Street. The band HomeBru will also give a live performance in Pailin’s Alley at 606 E. Colonial Avenue.
Adam Nixon will also be performing his Friday Night Cocktail Hour from Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine both during and after ArtWalk. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. he will be performing songs with titles that are not in the song’s lyrics.
Elizabeth City Downtown Director Debbie Malenfant reminded ArtWalk participants that social distancing and mask requirements will be in effect during Friday’s ArtWalk. Wearing a mask is required at all times when inside a downtown business, she said. It’s also required when outside and 6 feet of distance can’t be maintained from others not members of your household. Mask-wearing is also required in restaurants at all times, except when you are eating or drinking.
For more information about First Friday ArtWalk, contact Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or email at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.