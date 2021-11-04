If you missed out on last month’s first-ever Fall Music Weekend, or were bummed out when the second day of the festival got rained out, you’re in luck: Friday’s your chance to hear what you missed.
This month’s First Friday ArtWalk will feature live music at no fewer than eight venues, including at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Scheduled to perform are several bands that didn’t get to play at the Fall Music Weekend because their performances got rained out.
Permanent Vacation will perform from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll be followed by PBNJ from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for sale throughout the evening.
Other musicians performing during ArtWalk will include Dylan Higgins, who will be playing at Water’s Edge Boutique at 507 East Main Street. Water’s Edge will also host string art artist Jennifer Chappell of From the She Shed and Electric Garden who will be featuring its cold pressed juices.
Outside the Sanctuary Design Company at 601 E. Main Street, musician Drew Gregory will be performing at the corner at Poindexter and Main streets. And at Pine & Porch, at 105 E. Colonial Avenue, Moriah of Glass Door Music will be performing, accompanied by a violinist.
Evan Nowarah will be busking on the corner of Poindexter Street and Colonial Avenue, just outside The Mills Downtown Bistro at 200 N. Poindexter.
Elsewhere, jazz saxophonist Tarron “Ron” Smith Jr. will be busking on the sidewalk at 514 E. Main Street, between 2 Souls Wine Bar and Arts of the Albemarle. At 2 Souls, Adam Nixon will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Also later, Greyside will be performing in the taproom at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial Avenue from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
ArtWalk events get underway earlier in the day with the official ribbon cutting for the Fowler Alley Community Space project at 114 N. Poindexter at 3 p.m.
Other ArtWalk participants will include Willow Tree Medicine, which will host oracle and tarot readings by Terra Fox and Rebecca Soule in the Waterworks building at 400 S. Water Street.
Also on Water, Page After Page Bookstore will host a book-signing for Angel Khoury, author of “Between Tides.” The bookstore at 111 S. Water Street will also host jewelry maker Tim Witwer and Shelia Schultheiss, a face-painter.
Water Street Real Estate Group, who will be celebrating its grand opening in its new location at 102A N. Water, will host RKG Studio and offer food samplings provided The Market that will soon be opening next door.
Michele Light, author of “Empowering You,” will be at The Lula Gals at 201 N. Water Street. Due to repair issues, Light will be set up in the parking lot outside (weather permitting).
On Main Street, Audra Marx will host a pottery show and sale at Muddy Waters Coffeehouse at 100 West Main from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cheshire Caute Jewelry, “kidpreneur” and jewelry designers will be set up outside Elizabeth City Pizza Company in The Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main.
Small Town Trendz will be celebrating its return to Main Street by hosting Emily Martin of Bee’s Southern Creations and her handmade clay jewelry. At 513 E. Main, In Stitches Embroidery & Gifts will be hosting The Atypical Artist and HoneyBee Artisan Goods.
Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main will be hosting three artists this month: Janet Rackham, a luxury custom wallpaper artist; Christine Henninger of Christine Henniger Fine Pottery; and Sue Bark, a visual artist.
On Poindexter Street, The SweetEasy Bakery will host Talia Krites and her handmade polymer clay jewelry. Next door at 110 N. Poindexter, Big Boss Burrito will host Joanii Fluette of the Weeksville Mermaid Collective, who will showcase her ink art, acrylic pours and jewelry.
At 104 S. Poindexter, Bijoux Vibes will host Annie of Sultry Scent Co., featuring her candles, handmade soap, wax melts, and sprays.
Also, Leponic Studios LLC will be promoting its new independently made movie, “Halloween Revelation,” outside the former Carolina Theater at 115 N. Poindexter.
Elsewhere, Lazzy Frog will host Shae Scott of SAS Designs, a maker of homemade signs and custom gifts, at 603 E. Fearing Street, and Ernest Banks will be featuring his handmade lamps and T-shirts at Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial Avenue. Banks also will showcase the artworks of William Hoffman.