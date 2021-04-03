This week’s First Friday ArtWalk will include a sneak preview of the new mural celebrating the centennial anniversary of women winning the right to vote in the U.S.
The mural, being painted on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, is a collaboration between the museum and the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina and is helping promote the new “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit at the museum.
Two local artists, Savannah Nash of the League of Women Voters, and Jessa Kimbra of Dear Alchemy, are involved in the mural’s design.
According to a museum press release, the mural “celebrates the brave women suffragists who protested and picketed for equal voting rights throughout our history.” It will feature a diverse group of women activists, including several North Carolinians, from both the past and the present day.
“The illustrations are intended to honor the suffragists who forged the path for the ratification of the 19th Amendment, as well as the women organizers and activists who continue to fight for a democracy that includes all races and genders,” the release states.
After 41 years of debate the U.S. Senate finally approved the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919. The amendment wasn’t ratified, however, until the state Legislature in Tennessee passed it on Aug. 18, 1920.
The sneak preview of the mural will be held during ArtWalk, which will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to the museum, members of the League of Women Voters will be available to answer questions about the mural. Also, T-shirts of the mural will also be available for sale. An official unveiling of the mural is planned for Saturday, April 17, on the Museum of the Albemarle’s portico and lawn.