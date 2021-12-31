Putting herself in a position to help others who need it has always been important to Kelly Hoeltzel.
It’s why she joined the Peace Corps after college and taught both health and English to high school students in the African country of Malawi for more than 10 months.
It’s why she later decided, after completing her Peace Corps assignment, to travel on her own to Turkey and teach English to Turkish adults.
It’s also why she’s excited about her new role as Community Care Collaborative manager for the Albemarle Area United Way. A Perquimans County native, Hoeltzel returned to Hertford in August and began her work with the United Way in September.
In her role as CCC manager, Hoeltzel helps find the resources to help local residents in need of temporary financial assistance who are facing a crisis either because of an employment- or health-related issue. A typical client is someone who needs help paying for an emergency car repair or healthcare visit.
The Albemarle Area United Way’s website describes the CCC this way: “The Community Care Collaborative serves as a local community impact program ... meeting human needs by providing assistance to those facing temporary emergency crisis with the goal of closing gaps among local resources within Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties.”
Clients seeking help from the CCC can complete an online application at the Albemarle Area United Way’s website, https://www.aaunitedway.org, or if they do not have access to the internet, they can complete an application by calling the CCC on Tuesdays or Thursdays. The number is (252) 333-1009.
Hoeltzel said the best part of her job is talking with clients and working with the staff and volunteers at the Albemarle Area United Way.
“I love seeing the progress and the outcome,” said Hoeltzel, who graduated from Appalachian State University in 2018 with a degree in sustainable development.
She says there are a number of ways local residents can help the United Way’s CCC program. Besides donating funds, they also can help by volunteering.
The Albemarle Area United Way is currently wrapping up a fundraising campaign to benefit the CCC. United Way Executive Director Bill Blake said last month the donor advised fund of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation made a $10,000 challenge grant to the CCC.
To secure the $10,000 donation, the AAUW needed to raise $10,000 in matching contributions from individuals and businesses by Dec. 31. Blake said he was “extremely encouraged” the AAUW would meet the goal, and he specifically mentioned Hoeltzel and her work.
“Many folks in the community have heard of the good work the team of CCC volunteers currently led by Kelly Hoeltzel have been doing,” he said. “I have no doubt folks will contribute to positively impact our friends and neighbors.”
Hoeltzel said she is available to provide community presentations about the CCC and its work.
When she’s not working, Hoeltzel enjoys spending time with her family and dog, reading and listening to music.
For more information about the Albemarle Area United Way and the Community Care Collaborative, visit https://www.aaunitedway.org or call Hoeltzel at (252)333-1009 or email communitycare@albemarleareauw.org.