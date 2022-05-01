Gordon Ashley thinks of himself as an ordinary guy — he’s a husband, father, grandfather, and someone who’s served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard for 28 years.
At 61, Ashley has a lot to celebrate and appreciate in life. But perhaps the thing Ashley’s most appreciative of is the new heart he received from a donor in Georgia nearly a year and a half ago.
Ashley underwent heart transplant surgery at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 7, 2020, and since then has been able to resume a normal life.
He and his wife Verdonna hiked up Humpback Rock, which is south of Waynesboro, Virginia, on July 4, 2021, and they hiked in the Maggie Valley area, in western North Carolina, earlier this month.
Unlike many heart transplant patients who struggled for years with health challenges prior to their surgery, Ashley had been fairly healthy.
But his life changed dramatically in January 2020 when he came down with a severe case of flu. He still remembers the crackling sound in his windpipe as fluid built up in his lungs. He said X rays didn’t reveal anything to worry about and he seemed to improve with modest health care.
But later that July, Ashley said the crackling sound in his windpipe returned after he had physically exerted himself by trimming trees and power washing his house.
Ashley reported the crackling sound to his physician when he went in for an annual physical. She started him on some medicines that Ashley said didn’t resolve his problems.
But because she also had detected something irregular about his heartbeat, she recommended he be evaluated by specialists.
Ashley was scheduled for appointments with cardiologists and a pulmonologist. Additional chest X rays, a CAT scan, and other tests followed. All the while, his shortness of breath and fatigue became more noticeable.
By late September, one of his physicians ordered Ashley to go to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. To Ashley’s surprise he soon was being transported by ambulance to Sentara Heart Hospital’s advanced heart failure unit.
“That weekend was spent with doctors coming in and out, IVs with different meds, testing trying this and that,” Ashley wrote in a journal he had started keeping.
“We started that week thinking that medications would be enough to get my heart back on track. But it quickly went downhill. By the end of the week it was determined that my heart was simply beyond repair,” Ashley wrote.
To his amazement, Ashley realized his ordinary guy life of working a job you love and enjoying your time off might be in jeopardy. He and Verdonna were also startled to realize that getting a heart transplant was his best option for ever getting well.
Twice their hopes were raised then dashed when a physician decided a prospective donor heart wouldn’t work. As he waited and hoped inside a cardiac intensive care unit, Ashley says he grew tired of the pain. He was feeling weaker.
Verdonna, a local teacher who drove day after day from Elizabeth City to Norfolk, Virginia, to spend time with him, said the couple remained hopeful but concerned. She said Gordon’s declining health seemed to be moving him closer to death’s door the longer they waited for a donor heart.
When the Ashleys received news of a possible third prospective donor heart, Verdonna says she told few people. She just couldn’t bear for their entire support network of colleagues, family members, and friends to be disappointed again.
On Nov. 7, 2020, the transplant team at Sentara Heart Hospital completed Ashley’s transplant surgery. He remained in bed at the hospital too weak to walk but improved over time. To his and Verdonna’s delight, he was able to go home in time for Thanksgiving.
Ashley’s doctors ordered him to take a number of prescribed medicines, avoid certain foods like sushi, and to limit his social encounters. He continued to improve and eventually was able to return to select duties at the Coast Guard base last year.
Ashley is candid about the discomfort he experienced and the unique challenges he, like other transplant patients, experience after surgery. He said if someone had told him he’d endure a major ordeal like transplant surgery, he would have doubted he could endure it.
“I don’t like needles,” he said. “Every time they needed to poke me I just thought of those kids next door at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, some of them go through so much for their treatments. I thought ‘I can do it if they can do it.’”
Now, he devotes some of his time participating in Facebook support groups to help other transplant patients deal with both their feelings and some of the physical challenges associated with the procedure.
“Life changes in a moment for the donor and the recipient,” he said. “People facing transplant surgery should know it’s not experimental surgery because we are years down the road with technology, experienced doctors and entire transplant teams.”
Ashley said he had an impressive team of six heart surgeons who participated in his surgery at Sentara Heart Hospital. He applauds the hospital’s other staff — everyone from the nurses, social workers, counselors and chaplain to the housekeeping staff and those delivering daily meals — for making his lengthy stay as pleasant as possible. He said he looks forward to thanking them on his return visits to the hospital.
Though Ashley is elated to return to an active life of hiking and surfing, he still thinks of the incredible gift he received. He wrote a letter of thanks to the family from Georgia who donated their deceased family member’s heart.
Ashley also thinks a lot about the other families who were willing to donate their loved one’s heart for transplant surgery — even when the surgery didn’t go forward.
“Each time they thought they had found a donor heart, I instantly grieved for the person who passed away, grieved for the families who had lost someone,” Ashley said.
“I felt so lucky and appreciated them for doing that. In that letter to the family I promised to treat the heart well, I promised to fill the heart with her (Verdonna’s) love because I couldn’t have gotten through this without her,” he said tearfully.
Ashley has also become an advocate for organ donation.
“Sometimes people unfortunately die from accidents. Some of them signed organ donation cards or their families made the decision to donate,” he says. “Some good can come out of it when healthy organs are donated. Life can get better for another person who needs a transplant.”
According to Randi Camaiore, a customer development adviser at Sentara Albemarle Medical Centr, 3,000 patients in North Carolina currently are awaiting organ transplants. Local organ donors are needed, she says.
April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations. However, registering to donate can be done any month of the year. See this website for more details: https://www.donatelife.net.