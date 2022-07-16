Breathe, strike a yoga tree pose and pet a baby goat. You’re sure to leave with a smile after that kind of workout.
That’s the idea behind FunWithGoats.com, a business Jennifer Barnes owns and operates at her Old Magnolia Farm at 2515 Tulls Creek Road in Moyock.
Barnes, her husband and six children work on the farm, but Barnes also coordinates classes, birthday parties, corporate gatherings and other events that feature both yoga and opportunities to hold and pet baby goats.
For those scratching their heads, goat yoga is a group yoga class where trainers incorporate live baby goats to interact with students.
Barnes’ passion for goat yoga originated with her equal passion for small farms.
Before Barnes and her family moved to Moyock, they owned a farm in Chesapeake, Virginia. While there, Barnes ran for a seat on Chesapeake City Council, hoping to raise awareness about small farms and the importance of agriculture in her fast-growing community.
During her campaign, she held an event that incorporated goat yoga. Barnes said more than 600 people attended.
Barnes ended up losing her bid for elected office but she did discover a new passion and business opportunity: goat yoga.
Barnes said she originally would yoga instructors to lead her events. But now that she’s a certified yoga instructor, she leads the sessions herself.
Barnes said her sessions are for everyone from people who’ve never tried yoga to those with advanced skills.
“We accommodate all ages and abilities,” she said.
Barnes said the goats she incorporates into her yoga classes are used to being around people. From the moment they’re born on the Barnes’ farm, they’re snuggled and loved, which helps domesticate them, she said.
Her goat yoga sessions are “pretty lighthearted,” Barnes said, adding that traditional yoga poses in the class are renamed for the goats.
During her yoga sessions, a goat may sit by your mat or it may end up sitting on your back. Regardless, attendees always leave with a smile, Barnes said.
“They can’t stop smiling,” she said.
Barnes said goat yoga is a great way to relieve stress and help with your overall mental health. It works for her, she said.
“They just make me happy,” said Barnes.
A number of Barnes’ customers apparently feel the same way.
They’ve come up with various ideas like dressing her baby goats as literary characters for public library events, taking the baby goats on boats for special events, and even featuring a baby goat-petting area at wedding receptions.
Barnes said she plans to coordinate several goat yoga events with Seven Sounds Brewing Company in Elizabeth City in the fall.
Others who would like to schedule an event featuring Barnes’ goats can contact her at FunWithGoats.com or visit her social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.