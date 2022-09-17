At Sam Grovatt’s new business Show Me Your Junk, it is possible to find treasures from what others might consider junk.
The shop, which Grovatt opened in June at 3949 Caratoke Highway in Currituck County, features everything from old records and comic books to vintage toys and refurbished furniture.
“We literally have everything,” says Grovatt.
Among the treasures for sale at Show Me Your Junk are a Pee-wee Herman doll from 1987, an X-Men comic book from 1989 and a couple of mink scarves that could date back — Grovatt’s not exactly sure — to the 1940s.
Besides selling items from her own inventory, Grovatt also offers space to vendors who sell both new and refurbished items.
“I rent out shelf and floor space, and I sell (the items) for them,” said Grovatt. “Our shelf and floor space can fit any budget.”
So far, one of the best parts of owning her own business, she says, is being able to talk with customers and hear them wax nostalgic when they find a vintage item that they remember from years ago.
“I enjoy hearing people’s stories when they find items they grew up with,” said Grovatt.
Asked how she came up with the name for her store, Grovatt said she was looking for something humorous.
“I think a lot of people take life too seriously,” she said. “I came up with a name I thought would put a smile on people’s faces while also representing what our store has to offer.”
Grovatt also holds monthly outdoor vendor events from March to October. The fee she charges vendors to participate goes toward a Currituck County Young Entrepreneur Grant Grovatt started.
A former teacher, Grovatt said she worked with students with special needs for a decade.
Grovatt said not every student will attend college, so she wanted to start a grant program that helps students with an idea and entrepreneurial skill set to start their own businesses.
“I just wanted to do something to give back,” said Grovatt.
Grovatt said interested students can visit Show Me Your Junk or give her a call at the store to find out more about the grant program.
Grovatt said her goal is to award a grant to at least one recipient a year. She currently hopes to announce her first grant recipient next May.
Grovatt, who has lived in Currituck her entire life, said she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children and their dog.
Show Me Your Junk is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information about Show Me Your Junk, visit the business’s Facebook page, Instagram, TikTok or call (757)409-4301.