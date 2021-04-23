As NCWorks’ NextGen Program manager, Rachel Clipston is helping area youth strive for success.
Clipston, who started her new position on April 5, said the program works with youth ages 16-24 who face barriers to employment.
The program, which operates under the auspices of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board in Hertford, is for youth in the Albemarle Commission’s 10-county region, which includes Camden, Chowan, Washington, Pasquotank, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Perquimans, Hyde and Tyrrell counties.
NextGen’s purpose is to provide teens and young adults with the tools they need to find jobs in the area, Clipston said. The program also hopes to “give youth the opportunity to stay in the community and build a better community,” she said. “We want to set them up for success.”
Services provided by NextGen include paid work experience, work readiness preparation, resume development, career pathways counseling, tutoring services, job referrals, transportation and child care assistance.
Clipston is based at the Albemarle Commission offices in Hertford where she works with a team of NextGen career advisers. Clipston said each person enrolled in the program receives assistance from a career adviser.
Clipston said her best career advice to anyone is to “find something you are passionate about.”
For NextGen participants unsure about which career path to pursue, the program provides job-shadowing opportunities that allow them to see what different types of careers are like.
Clipston, who grew up in Currituck County, earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in human resources from Western Carolina University.
Clipston said she was a career adviser with the NextGen program before making a career change and working in the insurance industry. Having witnessed the success of the people she helped previously as a career adviser, Clipston decided to return to the program as manager.
She enjoys helping teens and young people learn the tools they need to pursue a career.
“It’s amazing to watch them be successful,” Clipston said.
Clipston lives in Currituck with her husband and four daughters. They enjoy going outdoors and camping.
For more information about the NextGen program visit https://nwdbworks.com/about-nwdb/nextgen/.