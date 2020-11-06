The moment Hayley Atwood walked into the building in downtown Elizabeth City with the Realtor, she knew it would be the second location of her skincare business.
“I love the downtown feel,” said Atwood of Skin Goals Local. “It is very up and coming.”
Atwood plans to open the second site for Skin Goals Local at 106A North Poindexter Street, next to Big Boss Burritos, in December.
Her first location is at 920 South Battlefield Blvd., Suite 101, in Chesapeake, Virginia.
“We have a lot of North Carolina clients,” said Atwood, noting it’s one of the reasons she chose to open a second site in Elizabeth City.
Atwood, who lives in Chesapeake, said she studied esthetics — the work of skin care, which includes skin treatments, facials, makeup application, hair removal — right after high school, and has been in the profession for over a decade. She started her own business two years ago.
“I like making people feel good about themselves,” Atwood said.
Skincare is important for everyone, Atwood said.
“Everyone should be cleansing and moisturizing on a daily basis,” she said. “Skin is our largest organ.”
Atwood’s business offers a variety of services for customers including laser treatments for hair removal, mole and skin tag removal, acne therapy, medical grade chemical peels, microneedling and custom facials.
“It is customized and result driven,” Atwood said of her services.
An entire list of Skin Goals Local’s skincare services can be found at http://skingoalslocal.com.
“I do a lot of custom facials,” said Atwood who is the lead esthetician at her business. “It is a huge game-changer for people once they try it out.”
If time is an issue for a customer, Atwood offers lunchtime services like peels and express glow mini facials.
Atwood offers skincare services for both men and women and her customers range in age from teenager on up.
She said one of the best aspects of her profession is seeing a person’s self-confidence increase after a skincare treatment.
“It’s something that is very dear to my heart,” she said.
Atwood also sells her own line of SGL Skincare products that can be purchased at her shop locations or online.
For more information on Skin Goals Local, visit http://skingoalslocal.com or Instagram @skingoalslocal_nc. Appointments may be scheduled through Atwood’s Virginia shop at (757)302-4485.