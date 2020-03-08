030520_eda_HistoryforLunch

Mark Wilde-Ramsing, retired Queen Anne’s Revenge Shipwreck Project director and former N.C. deputy state underwater archaeologist, speaks about the efforts to recover the flagship of Blackbeard the pirate at a History for Lunch event at Museum of the Albemarle, Wednesday. The Queen Anne’s Revenge sank in 1718 in Beaufort Inlet, just off the coast of what is now North Carolina’s Fort Macon State Park.