The Lost Colony of Roanoke Island was never lost.
That is what local author Scott Dawson writes in his new book, “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island.”
And Dawson writes that he has the evidence to back up that conclusion.
Dawson, a native of Hatteras Island, previewed his book released in June during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program conducted virtually on Wednesday.
What became the Lost Colony was an attempt by British settlers to establish a colony on Roanoke Island, which is now home to Manteo.
The settlers, both men and women, arrived on the island in 1587 but faced hardship as their supplies ran low. A small group then set sail for England on a resupply mission but harsh weather delayed their return until 1590.
When they returned to Roanoke Island the colony was abandoned and the only clue was the word “Croatoan” carved into a tree. Their disappearance has been a mystery ever since.
That is until Dawson and a team of archaeologists after a 10-year study determined that the settlers simply relocated to Hatteras Island where they intended to wait for the resupply mission to return. John White and other British did return to Roanoke Island in 1590 but they never discovered those who were left behind.
But that’s because they didn’t venture to Hatteras Island, Dawson says. The remaining settlers had gone to Hatteras because they had been friends and allies with the local Croatoan Indians for years. Eventually, the settlers assimilated with the Croatoan, lost to history perhaps, but not actually lost.
“They don’t know that they are lost,” Dawson said. “They had no way of knowing that no one was coming back. As far as they knew, the colony decided to go to Croatoan for a couple of months and that they would be resupplied. They had to wait quite a while before they realized that they had been abandoned.’’
Dawson, who is president of the Croatoan Archaeological Society and lives in Kill Devil Hills, and archaeologists have unearthed a treasure trove of evidence pointing to the fact that the British eventually assimilated with the Croatoan.
Over 10 years of digs, researchers found English copper, a Rapier sword, a silver ring, earrings, tokens, writing slates and glass and Germanic stoneware from the 16th century. Dawson said the only logical explanation is the items had to come from the Lost Colony.
“We found evidence of metallurgy, and their houses all mingled in with the Indian village,” Dawson said. “It was never lost. Roanoke Island has had over 110 digs and they don’t have anything to show for it. We started digging on Hatteras Island and we have thousands of artifacts. I think what we have accomplished is pretty amazing.’’
The group also found items before the 16th century, including the tip of a spear that dates back to around 11,000 B.C. They also found pottery dating to between 500 B.C. to 500 A.D. At the time, Dawson said, Hatteras Island was more like a “giant” peninsula because of lower sea levels.
“That is twice the age of the Pyramids of Giza, or more,” Dawson said of the spear tip. “Back then, Hatteras Island had walrus and bison. It was a completely different world. That far back in time it was a lot colder. It’s neat to establish how long people have been living out there.”
Dawson said the story of the Lost Colony was in part “invented” in 1937 by Paul Green’s play of the same name that suggests the settlers simply disappeared without a trace.
“In 1937, we are still segregated in North Carolina,” said Dawson, who taught middle school for four years in Elizabeth City. “If they ended the play that this group of white people just relocated to this island and intermarried with Indians, that would have not gone over too well. Instead they pretended the Croatoan never existed.’’
Money, Dawson said, also kept the myth alive.
“It has to do with dollar, dollar bills because Roanoke Island made a ton of money off the play,” Dawson said. “Once a myth makes money it is hard to kill.”
Dawson said the story of the Lost Colony was taught when he was in school on the island and that he went on school field trips to see the play. He was even taught that “Croatoan” was a just a mysterious word on a tree.
“That’s a lie,” Dawson said. “One-hundred percent of the people on the island (Hatteras) today have always maintained this my entire life. When we had to go on a field trip to watch “The Lost Colony,” everybody’s grandparents pulled them aside and said, ‘Look, none of this (the play) is true’ because they were around before the play began.”
The dig on Hatteras Island has been featured on several television shows. Dawson said a movie — “Finding Croatoan: Solving America’s Oldest Mystery” — was scheduled to be released this year but it has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They had been filming us digging and finding things,” Dawson said. “There are a half-dozen television shows that have already filmed here or are coming this year. My goal is to get it as a Netflix series. I think that would be really cool.”
Dawson’s book is available for sale at the Museum of the Albemarle’s gift store.
The trailer for “Finding Croatoan can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WI8hCw6LCOE.