Did Jim Wilcox kill Nell Cropsey along the banks of the Pasquotank River almost 120 years ago on Nov. 20, 1901?
Wilcox was convicted of the murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend but was later pardoned for the crime in 1918. He committed suicide in 1934.
Author William Dunstan believes Wilcox was wrongly convicted of the crime and the Elizabeth City native discussed the infamous Cropsey case during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at the museum on Wednesday.
Dunstan is the author of three books on one of the state’s most infamous crimes and he discussed one of those books — “Nell Cropsey and Jim Wilcox: The Chill of Destiny” with an in-person crowd of around 65 people with many more watching virtually.
“I believe Jim Wilcox is innocent,” Dunstan said.
Dunstan didn’t reveal who he thinks was responsible for Cropsey’s death but he made a case for why he believes Wilcox wasn’t her murderer. He also discussed possible suspects.
As many Elizabeth City residents know, Nell Cropsey was last seen alive on the front porch of her home on Riverside Avenue on Nov. 20, 1901. Her body was then found floating in the Pasquotank River 37 days later.
Dunstan said that Wilcox broke up with Cropsey that evening and walked home. But he was arrested after her body was found and later convicted of her murder.
Dunstan described the end of the couple’s three-year relationship as a series spats and disagreements. He said Wilcox went to Cropsey’s home on Nov. 20, 1901, with a “heavy heart” to end the relationship.
“(Wilcox) had with him the only two gifts Nell Cropsey had ever given him: a parasol (umbrella) and a photograph (of Nell),” Dunstan said. “Wilcox hung the parasol inside the house and kept the photograph in his pocket.”
Also inside the home were Cropsey’s sister Ollie, and her boyfriend, Roy Crawford. A cousin of the Cropseys visiting Elizabeth City was also there.
Dunstan said the group then had a “very strange evening” in which Nell Cropsey discussed suicide.
“What is the best method of suicide?” Dunstan said Cropsey and the others asked. “They all had different ideas about suicide. The best method of suicide according to her (Nell) was freezing.’’
Around 11 p.m., Dunstan said Wilcox got up to leave and asked to speak to Nell outside “for a minute.” She went with him to the porch on what Dunstan described as a bitterly cold night.
“(Nell) did not wear a coat, she did not wear a hat,” Dunstan said. “(Wilcox) gave her the picture and he broke up with her because he could not take it any longer. According to his story, he left her crying on the porch.”
Dunstan lived a short distance away on Shepard Street and along the way he talked with a friend for about 10 minutes before the two departed around 11:50 p.m., Dunstan said.
“Jim Wilcox was seen entering his house at midnight,” Dunstan said. “Nell Cropsey was not seen for 37 days.”
Dunstan said when Nell Cropsey’s body was found floating in the river more than a month later, it was perfectly preserved — something he says was “completely impossible.”
“You can’t be in the river for 37 days in perfect preservation,” Dunstan said.
In the meantime, Nell Cropsey’s father, William, and Ollie Cropsey had started a rumor and story that Wilcox had murdered Nell, Dunstan said.
Dunstan said what happened next was one of the saddest stories about Elizabeth City that he’s ever read or heard.
“The town was in a frenzy, mobs were everywhere,” Dunstan said. “Jim was arrested, he was tried. There were mobs at the courthouse in the shadows carrying ropes. They said they would lynch Jim Wilcox if a jury found him innocent and that they would also lynch the jury.”
Dunstan said Crawford shot himself in Oklahoma in 1908 and that Nell Cropsey’s younger brother, Will Cropsey, “sealed his lips” by drinking poison in Norfolk in 1913.
“Ollie became a recluse and the few times she ever appeared in public after that it was to call reporters to tell them that Jim Wilcox was guilty even after he was dead,” Dunstan said.
William Cropsey, who was a successful farmer at the time of his daughter’s death, was reduced to peddling vegetables from a wicker basket, Dunstan said.
Dunstan also discussed alleged stories that Nell Cropsey was romantically involved with John Fearing, a married neighbor.
“Fearing was much, much older,” Dunstan said. “This would be a taboo romance.’’
Dunstan said he was approached by a highly-respected woman in the city who had married into the Fearing family who said everyone in the family knew John Fearing was in a relationship with Nell Cropsey.
“She said half the town knew it,” Dunstan said.
The woman told Dunstan that a “terrible injustice” had been done to Wilcox. “I just want to set the record straight,” the woman told Dunstan.
Dunstan said Wilcox never recovered from being accused of Cropsey’s murder.
“Jim Wilcox, now wedded to the bottle, despondent and unhappy, takes a shotgun and blows his brains out,” Dunstan said. “Pieces of his brain were found all over the room where he committed suicide.’’
The night Wilcox killed himself, Dunstan said William and Ollie Cropsey called a press conference to declare that Wilcox was guilty.
“There is no evidence of that whatsoever,” Dunstan said. “(Wilcox) protested to the day that he died that he was innocent.”