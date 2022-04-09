Where is Dorothie?
Author Lucy Daniels believes what remains of the only ship left behind with English settlers of the Lost Colony is sitting along a creek near the Great Dismal Swamp in Gates County.
In 1587, 117 English men, women and children came ashore on Roanoke Island to establish a permanent English settlement in the New World. Just three years later in 1590, when English ships returned to bring supplies, they found the island deserted with no sign of the colonists.
The 50-ton Dorothie and four smaller boats were left behind for the settlers when John White went back to England for supplies. White was supposed to return in a year but it took three years before he came back to Roanoke Island.
But like the settlers, no trace has ever been found of the four vessels.
Daniels said research started by her late husband, Don Upchurch, in 1966 points to most of the settlers using the Dorothie and three of the smaller boats to leave Roanoke Island in search of an inland water route to Chesapeake Bay.
Daniels and Upchurch co-authored the book “In Pursuit of Dorothie: The Lost Colony Ship.”
Daniels said Upchurch became interested in the fate of the Dorothie and the English settlers after interviewing Hertford County historian F. Roy Johnson in 1966. Upchurch was a long-time radio broadcaster and historian in Bertie County before passing away in 2015 at age 68.
Johnson told Upchurch the story of the “Dismal Swamp Schooner,” a boat that was discovered in the swamp in the 1800s near Merchants Millpond in Gates County.
“There is a ship at the (southern) end of the Dismal Swamp,” Daniels said. “A ship was found in a very decayed state, however very well preserved. How did it get there?”
What made the Dorothie unique was that it had a copper bottom, Daniels said. Research by Upchurch later revealed that Sir Walter Raleigh, who organized the settlement of Roanoke Island, invented the cooper-bottom ship.
“(Raleigh) owned at least a dozen ships,” Daniels said.
When White did not return as planned to Roanoke Island, Daniels believes the Dorothie and some of the Lost Colony settlers traveled up the Albemarle Sound and into the Chowan River. She believes instead of going further up the Chowan the Dorothie and two smaller boats instead went up Bennetts Creek, possibly believing it was the river.
Taking an inland waterway to Chesapeake Bay instead of an ocean route was the safest option for the settlers, Daniels said.
“They were left with a map, they were left with very specific instructions to go to Chesapeake,” Daniels said. “They were doing what they were told to do. They were told to go north and that creek goes north.”
Daniels believes that storms at the time resulted in water levels in the creek rising enough to allow the Dorothie to proceed up Bennetts Creek.
“They had just had two hurricanes and the water would have been high,” Daniels said. “There is a copper-bottom ship there (on Bennetts Creek). It was seen in the 1800s and by people after that.”
Daniels said some “history buffs” saw an image in the area on Google Maps in 2007 that looked like a ship.
“They got permission to look around but they couldn’t find anything,” Daniels said. “That area is wooded, swampy, thick. It is very hard to locate.’’
Daniels does believe other Lost Colony settlers went to what is now Hatteras Island and to Salmon Creek in Bertie.
“It is our belief that some of them did go to Hatteras, they had connections down there but they had 118 souls and the community down there could not support them,” Daniels said. “They probably did take a boat down there because it would be a good lookout point for ships going past there.”