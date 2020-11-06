HERTFORD — Phillip McMullan and John Ernst, co-authors and editors of "A House in the Albemarle," will sign copies of their book Saturday celebrating the Newbold-White House, North Carolina’s oldest brick home.
“A House in the Albemarle” details the history of the 1730 Newbold-White House, which is located at 151 Newbold-White Road in Hertford. The book includes information about the home's restoration, details about archaeology on the grounds the genealogy of the families who called it home.
Saturday's book-signing will be at the Newbold White House's visitor center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While McMullan and Ernst are the book's principal writers and editors, "A House in the Albemarle" also contains contributions by Raymond Winslow, Lyn Winslow and Ken Reis, and archaeologists Alain Outlaw and Steven Allen.
“Because extensive research and the work of seven writers was involved, the book took about three years,” McMullan said in a previous interview. “The first two chapters of the book explore local colonial history generally. Local history relevant to the first owner or the land, Joseph Scott, and the builder of the house, Abraham Sanders, is also included.”
The Newbold-White House sits on the banks of the Perquimans River and is managed by the Perquimans County Restoration Association. The house has been restored and furnished to provide visitors a view of what life in 18th century Perquimans County looked like.
The book sells for $29.95 and available from Dee Ponte at mtponte@embarqmail.com. Copies can also be purchased at the Newbold-White House gift shop, the Barker House bookstore in Edenton and the gift shop at Museum of the Albemarle. It's also available online at pamlicoandalbemarle.com, the website of the book’s publisher, Pamlico and Albemarle Publishing.