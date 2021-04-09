Sandi Ayres is giving entrepreneurs and business owners in Currituck County a new way to either open a new business or expand and grow an existing one.
Ayres opened Fusion Office Business Centers in December at 4130 Caratoke Highway Suite B in Barco. Fusion Office Business Centers offers both administrative services and shared office space for businesses and entrepreneurs.
“We have full-time dedicated office services,” said Ayres.
Ayres said Fusion Office Business Centers is a new concept for the area. She said she managed a similar business in Virginia before deciding to open her own shared office space this year.
“I made it plural (Centers), because I have a dream of expanding,” she said.
Ayres said before opening Fusion Office Business Centers, she talked and got feedback from local business owners and organizations like the Currituck Chamber of Commerce and the COA Small Business Center.
She said the more people she talked with, the more enthusiastic she became about starting the shared office space concept in Currituck.
One of the advantages for businesses using Ayres’ services is that it allows them a “business presence without all that overhead.”
Ayres offers a variety of options to clients that are customized to their needs. She works with both new businesses starting out as well as established businesses that want to expand their local presence. Her goal is to see businesses succeed, she said.
Fusion Office Business Centers offers packages for office space, phone and address services. It features offices, a cafe- style lounge area and a boardroom.
“It is a fun place to work,” said Ayres.
In addition to shared flex-office space, virtual office services and administrative services, Ayres hosts monthly “Business Boost” meetings that are open to the public. The meetings provide information on business-related topics as well as face-to-face networking opportunities.
Originally from Virginia Beach, Ayres moved to Currituck when she was 13. When she’s not working helping others work more cost-effectively, Ayres enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter and parents. She’s served as her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop Leader for the last six years.
For more information about Fusion Office Business Centers, visit https://fusionobc.com or the Fusion Office Business Facebook page or Instagram.