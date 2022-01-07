Pastor Sylvia Collins Ball is excited about the new Bible study program at her church.
Called “Fathom: A Deep Dive into the Story of God,” the program at City Road United Methodist Church is designed to do just what the title says: take a deep dive into the story of God.
Ball, pastor at City Road UMC since July 2018, said the topic was chosen because she thought it would be “something they (the church’s youth) are interested in doing.”
“We have some wonderful youth,” said Ball. “I am excited to see what will happen.”
Ball said City Road UMC also holds other youth programs like La Casa, an afterschool tutoring program on Mondays for Hispanic and Latino middle and high school students.
Ball said the majority of those who volunteer to assist the programs are City Road UMC members, and some are retired educators. Ball said volunteers from the community are also welcome to participate.
“We would love volunteers,” she said, adding the church has a screening process for those who want to donate their time.
Ball herself participates in the La Casa tutoring program.
“I enjoy being there with them,” she said.
City Road UMC is very active in the community, sponsoring a variety of mission projects, Ball says. For example, through its adoption of Elizabeth City Middle School, City Road UMC members collect school supplies and food items which are then turned over to school staff.
Although a pastor for 21 years, Ball’s first career was in social work. Originally from Lumberton, she graduated from UNC Pembroke in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and social work.
Ball worked with developmentally disabled adults in group home settings for 17 years, first as a social worker, and then as a director.
“I learned a great deal from working with adults in group homes,” Ball said. “The greatest skill they taught me was unconditional love and empathy.”
Ball said she “always had a strong faith and (had) been part of a church” but it wasn’t until she was attending a workshop on mental health that she found out God wanted her to become a pastor. Ball said she was enjoying a view of Cape Lookout when she received her call to the ministry.
“I knew that it was something God was wanting me to hear,” she said.
Ball would go on to graduate from Duke Divinity School and become a United Methodist Church minister.
When she’s not busy with her work at her church or with members of her congregation, Ball enjoys spending time with her husband and family, gardening and reading.
City Road United Methodist Church holds two worship services on Sundays, one at 8:30 a.m., another at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit the City Road United Methodist Church Facebook page.