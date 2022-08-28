TYNER — As church membership continues to be in free fall nationally, Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church’s membership is headed in the opposite direction.
Since the start of the year, several new members have joined the church.
The Rev. Junior White, who leads the congregation, recently discussed the church’s success.
“I am thankful for the church’s kindness to accept people and love people,” White said. “We have grown since I’ve been here and not just in one area — all ages, babies to people up in their 80s and 90s and across the spectrum economically.”
White said he attributes the church’s membership growth to the geniality of the congregation and the “feeling of home” visitors get at the church.
“It is nice when someone who does not have a family connection comes in and feels at home,” White explained. “I think that Ballard’s Bridge is doing well. It has been a steady flow (of new people).”
Things are different elsewhere. A Gallup research poll released last year found that the number of Americans who are members of a house of worship has declined precipitously since the turn of the century.
In 2000, the number of Americans who held membership at a church, mosque or synagogue or other house of faith was around 70 percent of respondents. By 2020, that number had shrunk to just 47 percent.
Gallup attributes the decline partially to a steady rise in the number of Americans who no longer have a religious preference. Younger generations are also not claiming church membership as often as their older counterparts do.
While the U.S. remains a religious nation, with one in seven citizens identifying with at least one religion, most churches rely on members for financial support to operate. Gallup estimates “thousands” of churches are closing each year.
White believes focusing on churches’ shrinking membership numbers can be a hindrance.
“We are not trying to be anybody but who we are, we just collaboratively come together and pray that through our kindness, acceptance of others and faithfulness, that those will be products of change in our church community,” he said.
Despite being far north in Chowan County, White said many people know about Ballard’s Baptist Church because of its longevity — it was founded in 1781 on Indian Creek — and its massive Christmas tree that glistens every Christmas season along Virginia Road.
“(The church) has been here for a long time,” White said.
White noted that Ballard’s Bridge only holds worship services on Sunday mornings, unlike some churches that also hold nightly sessions during the week.
“We do a few programs, but we like to keep it simple,” White said. “We don’t do Wednesday or Sunday nights because I feel like you could do too much. We have folks that meet for small groups in the morning (on Sunday) and then we have worship.”
Throughout the year, the church also hosts a Trunk or Treat event at the end of October and Vacation Bible School in the summer. It also held a “bash” event at D.F. Walker Elementary School at the end of the school year, White said.
White has been at Ballard’s Bridge since January 2020, when he moved to Chowan from the Raleigh area. He was also named chaplain of ECU Health Chowan Hospital in 2021, following the retirement of the Rev. Thomas Biggs.
Since joining the church as pastor, White said he has been blown away by the kindness of the local community. He said the overwhelming sense of welcome up along Indian Creek is what brings people around.
“I don’t think our family realized how much we needed them,” White said of his church. “We really did.”