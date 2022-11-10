The pastor of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church is the new president of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.
The Rev. Ricky L. Banks was elected the 34th president of the GBSC during its 155th annual convention. He was installed in the post Oct. 27 event at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Wilmington.
The GBSC of NC, Inc. serves more than 1,600 churches in North Carolina with a membership of more than 650,000.
Banks has been the pastor at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist for more than 40 years.
Good Works heads Thanksgiving drive
A local church is spearheading a campaign to ensure at least 100 area families in need are able to celebrate Thanksgiving in style.
The Good Works Community Church is calling the campaign “Let’s Give Thanks,” and it’s designed to provide turkey and all the Thanksgiving fixins’ to families ahead of the Nov. 24 holiday.
Although not noticeable to all, food insecurity — the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle — continues to be an issue in Perquimans and surrounding counties. It has particularly been an issue affecting more families since the beginning of the pandemic.
Good Works Community Church has provided more than a ton of food to area families over the past several years, according to founding pastor Edna Hathaway Lawrence.
“The church strives to make a difference in the community, one plate at a time,” a press release from Good Works states.
But Lawrence and the church also believe feeding neighbors in need is a task the entire community should share.
That’s the idea behind Let’s Give Thanks. It’s an opportunity for other area churches, businesses, community organizations and individuals to give and help ensure families in need have a great Thanksgiving meal.
“Before celebrating with their own families over a Thanksgiving holiday meal, (Good Works) members want to make sure other families have enough food to do the same,” the release states.
Good Works said it’s plan for Let’s Give Thanks envisions “members motivated with neighborly love gathering food items and filling each box with a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, canned and fresh vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, fresh eggs, stuffing, cornbread, and cake mixes, frosting with lots of love and prayer.”
The church then will hold a drive-up, first-come, first-served Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway at the church at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.
But making the event possible will cost about $30 a family, the church said.
Donors can write a check, payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive, and mail the check to: P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC, 27932. The check can also be brought to the church at 113 Deep Creek Road in Hertford. Donations may also be made online at the church website at www.gwcc works.com.
Donations can also be sent via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence. All gifts are tax deductible.
The deadline to donate to the campaign is Nov. 18. For more information, call the church office at (252) 404-9088.
New UMC bishop assigned to NC
GARNER — United Methodists across eastern North Carolina are welcoming a newly elected bishop as their episcopal leader.
Connie Mitchell Shelton, a native of Picayune, Mississippi, was elected a bishop in the United Methodist Church on Nov. 2 at the Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference held at Lake Junaluska, and was assigned to the North Carolina Conference, effective Jan. 1, 2023. She will serve until the next SEJ Conference convenes in 2024, when she may be reassigned to the NC Conference or receive another assignment.
She replaces Bishop Leonard E. Fairley, who has led the NC Conference as an interim since September 2021.
Shelton formerly served as the district superintendent and chief mission strategist for the East Jackson District in the Mississippi Annual Conference.
A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Shelton earned her master of divinity degree from Duke Divinity School in 1997.
From staff reports