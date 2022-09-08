The waterfront prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park today at noon.
Women’s Aglow
The Elizabeth City Chapter of Women’s Aglow International will meet today at 10 a.m. at St. Phillips Chapel, on the corner of Church and McMorrine streets. Pasquotank County School Resource Officer Anthony Alexander will be the speaker.
First Baptist of EC
First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City at 300 West Main Street will host Cooperative Baptist missionaries Ralph and Tammy Stocks Sunday at 11 a.m. The Stockses served for 22 years in Romania and Hungary and are now working with Project Ruth, which sends food supplies to Ukrainian refugees. They will share their experiences during the worship service and afterward at a luncheon in the social hall.
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a singspiration at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. Various singers and groups from around the area will be featured. Refreshments will follow.
Fountain of Life
Fountain of Life Church will host a Family Day event at 1107 U.S. Highway 17 South Sunday following the 11 a.m. service. The event will feature free food, inflatables for kids, corn hole games and more.
Grief Share
A new 13-week Grief Share program for persons who have lost a loved one will start Tuesday at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for the workbook. Carol Squires and Joy Shambling will be the facilitators. To register, call 252-264-2254, ext. 200.