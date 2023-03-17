I have written about barbecue a number of times, but not in quite a while.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:06 am
But I decided to return to this topic, if only for old times’ sake.
You might recall I have often defended eastern North Carolina barbecue against its detractors. Actually, it has very few detractors, since it’s delicious.
But there’s probably someone out there who doesn’t like apple pie, so apparently you can find someone, somewhere, to badmouth nearly anything.
I have had to defend the eastern North Carolina variety of barbecue against the allegation that it is not “real” barbecue, whatever that is supposed to mean.
That assertion flies in the face of all the available evidence, including the historical fact that barbecue as it’s known today began in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina during the Colonial period.
You could even make a case that eastern North Carolina barbecue should be called “Virginia” barbecue, except that Virginia seems to have mostly moved on to other things while North Carolina has continued to develop as the barbecue capital of the world.
We have proceeded here in North Carolina to create two similar, but different, barbecue cultures: one in the eastern part of the state, the other in the Piedmont.
There are those who make a great deal of the differences between the eastern style and the Piedmont or “Lexington” style of barbecue, but I think those differences are exaggerated for reasons that have little to do with food.
And here’s why: Because both are good.
North Carolina barbecue, regardless of whether it’s the eastern or western version, is as good a food as you are going to find anywhere.
And I don’t even feel a need to knock anyone else’s barbecue, even if they sometimes (for no defensible reason) want to knock ours.
I mean, what they do in Memphis, Kansas City and Texas is definitely — each in its own way — a quality process that results in a delicious product.
South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, North Florida, Arkansas — you can find good barbecue in all those places, too.
Years ago I heard a good friend say something I have never forgotten.
A group had gotten into one of these bash-each-other’s-barbecue squabbles, and he spoke up in an authoritative voice: “I have never eaten anything that was called ‘barbecue’ that I thought wasn’t good.”
Well, same here.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.
