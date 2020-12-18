When more people began shopping online because of the COVID pandemic, Brie Barclift saw a potential business opportunity.
An enrollment specialist at College of The Albemarle, Barclift decided to start her own online fashion boutique in September.
“There is no better time,” she said. “We are all on our computers. Now is the time for online stores to blossom.”
Anna Jean Boutique offers “obtainable, trendy style” for customers searching for women’s clothing and accessories, Barclift said.
She said the name for her boutique comes from her own name, which is Brianna Jean Barclift, although everyone calls her Brie.
Anna Jean Boutique’s clothing comes in all sizes and some of Barclift’s best sellers include lounge sets, sequin dresses and tops and cheetah prints. Statement earrings are also a customer favorite, with more people choosing gold over silver accessories.
When it comes to colors, Barclift said hot pink is currently a customer favorite. She believes customers see fun colors as “more of a hopeful, looking-toward-better-days” selection.
Barclift said she follows fashion bloggers and influencers to locate the latest trends. She also believes it’s important for her inventory to feature women-owned brands.
“I would love to inspire other female entrepreneurs,” she said.
In addition to online sales, Barclift has participated in pop-up shopping opportunities as well as the Downtown Waterfront Market in Elizabeth City.
“I have had the most fun at the Downtown Waterfront Market,” she said.
Originally from Camden, Barclift lives with her husband in Weeksville.
Fashion has always been a part of Barclift’s life. She fondly recalls growing up watching her grandmother demonstrate her seamstress skills.
Barclift graduated from Meredith College with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising. While attending college, she participated in an internship during Paris Fashion Week and also interned at the Atlanta market.
Barclift said she enjoys observing people’s styles.
When she first receives new clothing for her boutique, Barclift said she likes to interact with customers online, showing them the latest trends.
While she enjoys selling online, Barclift said one of her future goals is to open a brick-and-mortar boutique or warehouse.
For more information, visit the Anna Jean Boutique Facebook page and Instagram or the boutique’s website at https://shopannajean.com/.